trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Pelosi announces maximum salary for House staff being raised to $212,000

by Julia Shapero - 12/30/22 7:03 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 12/30/22 7:03 PM ET
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)
Greg Nash
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) arrives for her weekly press conference on Thursday, December 22, 2022.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced on Friday that the House would once again raise its staff salary cap, bringing the maximum salary up to $212,100.

“As you know, our hard-working, patriotic Congressional staffers are integral to the functioning of the House of Representatives: ensuring this institution can effectively carry out our legislative and constituent responsibilities,” Pelosi said in a Dear Colleague letter.

“To that end, we must do all we can to retain and recruit the best talent in our nation — and to build a Congressional workforce that reflects the communities we are honored to serve,” she added.

Pelosi raised the maximum salary for House staff to $199,300 last year, after more than a decade of stagnating staff salaries in the wake of the lawmaker pay freeze put in place in 2009. The salary cap was raised again in May to $203,700 to maintain parity with Senate staffers.

Following the 2021 increase in the salary cap, House staff can now make more than their lawmaker bosses. Rank-and-file members of Congress earn $174,000 a year, while members of congressional leadership earn slightly more. 

Pelosi also instituted a minimum $45,000 salary for House staffers in May — the first time that Congress has had a salary floor for its staff.

Tags House pay House staffers Nancy Pelosi Nancy Pelosi staffer pay U.S. House of Repreentatives United States Senate

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Immigration, energy, abortion: Scalise announces first legislation for House GOP
  2. GOP doubts grow over Kari Lake’s future in Arizona
  3. Trump blasts Democrats, Supreme Court after House releases tax returns
  4. Greene, Raskin set aside differences in Twitter exchange following Raskin’s ...
  5. Watch live: Moscow, Idaho, police to hold press conference
  6. ‘Absolutely shocking’: Traveler records airport police threatening to ...
  7. Alyssa Farah Griffin says Meadows prevented her from trying to stop Trump COVID ...
  8. DeSantis administration launches investigation into holiday drag show
  9. COVID variant XBB.1.5 now accounts for 40 percent of cases in the US: CDC
  10. Mark McCloskey won’t get his guns or money back despite pardon, Missouri ...
  11. Trump Jr. details efforts to sway father on Jan. 6 in panel deposition
  12. Butterfield resigns from Congress ahead of starting lobbying job
  13. Questions loom at CNN after difficult year 
  14. Trump’s tax returns show real estate losses, inheritance impact, no 2020 ...
  15. Pelosi announces maximum salary for House staff being raised to $212,000
  16. READ: Former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani’s testimony before the Jan. 6 ...
  17. Former top Trump aide: Kayleigh McEnany ‘a liar and an opportunist’ 
  18. The real impact of Trumpism
Load more

Video

See all Video