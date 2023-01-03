trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

McCarthy battles opponents in closed-door GOP meeting ahead of Speaker’s vote

by The Hill staff - 01/03/23 10:02 AM ET
by The Hill staff - 01/03/23 10:02 AM ET

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) is battling his GOP colleagues in a last ditch effort to lock down the 218 votes he needs to be elected Speaker.

The 118th Congress opens on Tuesday and all eyes will be on the House as it votes for Speaker — the required first order of business.

It’s been more than a century since it took more than one ballot to elect a Speaker but as of Tuesday morning McCarthy doesn’t seem to have the required number of votes locked up — and is fighting to get there.

The 118th Congress opens at noon. Stay with The Hill for live updates throughout the day below:

Tags Kevin McCarthy Speaker Speaker vote Speakership vote

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. The Republicans voting against McCarthy
  2. What you need to know about the House Speaker election
  3. McCarthy battles opponents in closed-door GOP meeting ahead of Speaker’s vote
  4. McCarthy reaches moment of truth in Speakership election
  5. Prosecutors in Brazil reopening criminal fraud case against George Santos
  6. Critic says McCarthy has ‘rejected’ path to Speaker
  7. Trump tax returns raise alarms about fairness of US tax code
  8. Merrick Garland’s unprecedented dilemma
  9. Watch live: DeSantis sworn in for second term as Florida governor
  10. There’s a way to end Putin for good
  11. National park closed following arrival of 300 migrants
  12. This week: 118th Congress kicks off with Speaker vote, lawmakers sworn in
  13. Five things to expect from the incoming House
  14. Robin Roberts announces she’s getting married this year
  15. List of George Santos falsehoods continues to grow amid apology tour
  16. Press: George Santos for Speaker of the House
  17. Feehery: Why McCarthy shouldn’t fear the motion to vacate chair
  18. Biden faces questions over whether he can beat DeSantis
Load more

Video

See all Video