Here are the 19 GOP lawmakers who voted against McCarthy for Speaker on first ballot

by Mychael Schnell - 01/03/23 2:20 PM ET
Nineteen House Republicans voted against Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for Speaker during the first ballot on Tuesday, denying the GOP nominee the gavel and forcing members to hold another vote for the top spot.

The votes against McCarthy went to Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) — who was nominated for Speaker on the floor — in addition to Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Jim Banks (R-Ind.), Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) and former Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.), who became an ex-member on Tuesday, when the 117th Congress officially came to an end.

Biggs received 10 votes, Jordan secured 6, and Banks, Donalds and Zeldin each earned one.

McCarthy received 203 votes, and the Democratic nominee, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.), won 212, both short of the majority needed to win the Speakership.

Here’s who McCarthy’s GOP detractors voted for:

Rep. Andy Biggs (Ariz.) — Biggs

Rep. Dan Bishop (N.C.) — Biggs

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) — Jordan

Rep.-elect Josh Brecheen (Okla.) — Banks

Rep. Michael Cloud (Texas) — Jordan

Rep. Eli Crane (Ariz.) — Biggs

Rep. Andrew Clyde (Ga.) — Biggs

Rep. Matt Gaetz (Fla.) — Biggs

Rep. Bob Good (Va.) — Biggs

Rep. Paul Gosar (Ariz.) — Biggs

Rep. Andy Harris (Md.) — Zeldin

Rep.-elect Anna Paulina Luna (Fla.) — Jordan

Rep. Mary Miller (Ill.) — Jordan

Rep. Ralph Norman (S.C.) — Biggs

Rep.-elect Andy Ogles (Tenn.) — Jordan

Rep. Scott Perry (Pa.) — Biggs

Rep. Matt Rosendale (Mont.) — Biggs

Rep. Chip Roy (Texas) — Donalds

Rep.-elect Keith Self (Texas) — Jordan

