Here are the 19 GOP lawmakers who voted against McCarthy for Speaker on first ballot
Nineteen House Republicans voted against Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for Speaker during the first ballot on Tuesday, denying the GOP nominee the gavel and forcing members to hold another vote for the top spot.
The votes against McCarthy went to Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) — who was nominated for Speaker on the floor — in addition to Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Jim Banks (R-Ind.), Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) and former Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.), who became an ex-member on Tuesday, when the 117th Congress officially came to an end.
Biggs received 10 votes, Jordan secured 6, and Banks, Donalds and Zeldin each earned one.
McCarthy received 203 votes, and the Democratic nominee, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.), won 212, both short of the majority needed to win the Speakership.
Here’s who McCarthy’s GOP detractors voted for:
Rep. Andy Biggs (Ariz.) — Biggs
Rep. Dan Bishop (N.C.) — Biggs
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) — Jordan
Rep.-elect Josh Brecheen (Okla.) — Banks
Rep. Michael Cloud (Texas) — Jordan
Rep. Eli Crane (Ariz.) — Biggs
Rep. Andrew Clyde (Ga.) — Biggs
Rep. Matt Gaetz (Fla.) — Biggs
Rep. Bob Good (Va.) — Biggs
Rep. Paul Gosar (Ariz.) — Biggs
Rep. Andy Harris (Md.) — Zeldin
Rep.-elect Anna Paulina Luna (Fla.) — Jordan
Rep. Mary Miller (Ill.) — Jordan
Rep. Ralph Norman (S.C.) — Biggs
Rep.-elect Andy Ogles (Tenn.) — Jordan
Rep. Scott Perry (Pa.) — Biggs
Rep. Matt Rosendale (Mont.) — Biggs
Rep. Chip Roy (Texas) — Donalds
Rep.-elect Keith Self (Texas) — Jordan