trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Metal detectors removed from outside the House chamber

by Julia Shapero - 01/03/23 3:20 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 01/03/23 3:20 PM ET
A metal detector outside the House chamber
AP Photo/Susan Walsh
A metal detector outside the House chamber is shifted on Jan. 3, 2023.

Metal detectors were removed from outside the House chamber with the start of the new Republican-controlled House on Tuesday.

The extra layer of security was ordered put in place by then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

The addition of the metal detectors drew the ire of House Republicans, several of whom initially refused to comply with the new security screenings and pushed passed Capitol Police into the chamber without passing through the magnetometers.

In response, Pelosi announced that the House would institute fines for lawmakers who bypassed security, with a $5,000 fine for the first offense and $10,000 for the second.

“It is tragic that this step is necessary, but the chamber of the People’s House must and will be safe,” she said at the time.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) — who was seen having a dispute with police over the metal detectors in the days after their placement — celebrated their removal in a video posted to Twitter on Tuesday.

“When I arrived in Congress two years, Nancy Pelosi put this hunk of garbage outside of the House chambers for members of Congress to go through,” Boebert said, as the metal detectors were removed behind her. “Today, they are being removed and we are turning Pelosi’s House back into the people’s House.”

Tags house House Republicans Jan. 6 Capitol riot Lauren Boebert Lauren Boebert metal detectors Nancy Pelosi Nancy Pelosi

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Three possible Speakers-in-waiting to watch if McCarthy falls
  2. LIVE COVERAGE: McCarthy appears to lose historic second Speakership vote
  3. Here are the 19 GOP lawmakers who voted against McCarthy for Speaker on first ...
  4. What you need to know about the House Speaker election
  5. McCarthy: Gaetz said ‘I don’t care’ if Jeffries wins Speakership instead ...
  6. The Republicans voting against McCarthy
  7. McCarthy blocked from Speakership as House moves to second ballot
  8. Jeffries wins more votes than McCarthy in first round of Speaker contest
  9. DeSantis strikes defiant tone in inauguration speech amid 2024 speculation 
  10. Prosecutors in Brazil reopening criminal fraud case against George Santos
  11. Outgoing NY House rep on George Santos: ‘I’m being succeeded by a con man’
  12. Crenshaw says hard-line McCarthy opponents ‘are enemies now’
  13. Where student loan forgiveness stands: Legal fight shifts to Supreme Court
  14. There’s a way to end Putin for good
  15. Defiant McCarthy vows to fight to the end
  16. Press: George Santos for Speaker of the House
  17. Critic says McCarthy has ‘rejected’ path to Speaker
  18. Kinzinger rips Trump Jr. over ‘We the People’ Bible sales
Load more

Video

See all Video