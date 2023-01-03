trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Santos charging to attend swearing-in: reports

by Julia Shapero - 01/03/23 8:25 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 01/03/23 8:25 PM ET
Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.)
Greg Nash
Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) is seen following the second ballot for Speaker during the first day of the 118th session of Congress on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

Embattled Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) advertised that donors could pay between $100 and $500 to attend his swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, according to several outlets.

The invitation — which reportedly noted that donors would also receive a round-trip bus ride from New York to Washington, D.C., a luncheon and a tour of the Capitol grounds — has once again drawn scrutiny to the representative-elect, who has recently faced intense backlash over his false claims about his background.

Santos did not respond to NBC New York or other outlets about the most recent controversy. The Hill reached out for comment as well.

After a New York Times article called into question much of his résumé, Santos admitted last week that he lied about his educational and professional background on the campaign trail. 

Despite claiming to have graduated from Baruch College and worked for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, Santos told the New York Post in an interview that he did not graduate from any college or university and never worked directly for the two firms. 

Santos also made misleading statements about his heritage, previously claiming he was Jewish and that his grandparents fled Nazi persecution in Europe during World War II. He later walked back these claims when speaking with the Post.

“I never claimed to be Jewish,” Santos said. “I am Catholic. Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background I said I was ‘Jew-ish.’”

Fellow New York congressman Rep. Ritchie Torres (D) suggested in a tweet on Thursday that Santos’s invitations to his swearing-in could represent an ethics violation.

“George Santos, who never misses an opportunity to violate Congressional Ethics, is charging people for touring the US Capitol and attending his Congressional swearing-in,” he said. “Is the US Capitol one of the 13 properties in the imaginary Santos real estate empire?”

However, Santos and other representatives-elect did not end up being in sworn on Tuesday as the battle for Speaker of the House dragged on and delayed the event.

Tags George Santos George Santos Ritche Torres Ritchie Torres swearing-in ceremony

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five takeaways from Tuesday’s McCarthy drama at the Capitol  
  2. Here are the 20 GOP lawmakers who voted against McCarthy for Speaker
  3. Press: George Santos for Speaker of the House
  4. House Speaker Election Coverage: House adjourns after McCarthy suffers defeat ...
  5. Chaos reigns in House as GOP fails to pick a Speaker
  6. House Speaker election explained: What to know
  7. McCarthy: Gaetz said ‘I don’t care’ if Jeffries wins Speakership instead ...
  8. DHS proposes higher fees on immigrants applying for work-based visas
  9. Three possible Speakers-in-waiting to watch if McCarthy falls
  10. Jeffries wins more votes than McCarthy in first round of Speaker contest
  11. Trump won’t say if he’s sticking by McCarthy after failed Speakership votes
  12. Where student loan forgiveness stands: Legal fight shifts to Supreme Court
  13. The Republicans voting against McCarthy
  14. Democrats spend day throwing shade at Republicans
  15. There’s a way to end Putin for good
  16. Prosecutors in Brazil reopening criminal fraud case against George Santos
  17. House adjourns with no Speaker
  18. Damar Hamlin injury tests ESPN with terrifying live television moment
Load more

Video

See all Video