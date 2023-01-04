trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

House Speaker Election Coverage: McCarthy seeks path to victory ahead of fourth vote

by The Hill staff - 01/04/23 9:56 AM ET
by The Hill staff - 01/04/23 9:56 AM ET
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.)
Greg Nash
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is seen following the second ballot for Speaker during the first day of the 118th session of Congress on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

Wednesday marks the second day of the 118th Congress and there is still no Speaker of the House — or a clear path forward.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) failed to secure the required 218 votes on three consecutive ballots Tuesday to secure the gavel. 

It’s been a century since the House required more than one vote elect a Speaker.

McCarthy is working to secure a deal, floating a path to victory with fewer than 218 votes Tuesday night, but many of his opponents are still digging in their heels.

Republicans are meeting this morning and the House is set to begin its fourth round of voting for Speaker around noon.

Follow The Hill for live coverage below:

Tags Kevin McCarthy

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy floats path to Speakership with lower vote threshold
  2. Trump attacks McConnell, wife over GOP ‘turmoil’ after McCarthy fails to ...
  3. Trump calls for all Republicans to back McCarthy for Speaker
  4. GOP senators worry McCarthy diminished by nasty leadership battle 
  5. The Hill's Morning Report — House GOP is stuck and in disarray
  6. House Speaker election explained: What to know
  7. Where student loan forgiveness stands: Legal fight shifts to Supreme Court
  8. Here are the 20 GOP lawmakers who voted against McCarthy for Speaker
  9. Gaetz sends letter to Architect of the Capitol asking why McCarthy is occupying ...
  10. McCarthy: Gaetz said ‘I don’t care’ if Jeffries wins Speakership instead ...
  11. House Speaker Election Coverage: House adjourns after McCarthy suffers defeat ...
  12. Five takeaways from Tuesday’s McCarthy drama at the Capitol  
  13. Ocasio-Cortez on conversations with Gosar, Gaetz: ‘In chaos, anything is ...
  14. DHS proposes higher fees on immigrants applying for work-based visas
  15. Santos charging to attend swearing-in: reports
  16. Press: George Santos for Speaker of the House
  17. Three possible Speakers-in-waiting to watch if McCarthy falls
  18. There’s a way to end Putin for good
Load more

Video

See all Video