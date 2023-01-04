trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

GOP rep predicts ‘messy two years in Washington’

by Julia Mueller - 01/04/23 10:41 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 01/04/23 10:41 AM ET
Rep. Brian Mast (R-Fla.) delivers his remarks on the potential new nuclear deal with Iran during a press conference hosted by the House Foreign Affairs Committee Republicans on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.
Anna Rose Layden
Rep. Brian Mast (R-Fla.) delivers his remarks on the potential new nuclear deal with Iran during a press conference hosted by the House Foreign Affairs Committee Republicans on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

Rep. Brian Mast (R-Fla.) on Wednesday predicted a “messy two years in Washington” as the GOP-controlled House heads into the second day of the new Congress without a Speaker. 

“This is going to be an incredibly messy two years. And a messy two years because we’re allowing the process in Washington, in the Capitol, to play out the way the founders designed it, in a messy way where everybody on both sides of the aisle gets to be a part of it,” Mast told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins. 

“That’s gonna make it actually more difficult for us to get the things done that we want to get done, but we’re reflective enough to say that’s the way things are supposed to work here,” Mast said.  

Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) failed to get a majority of votes in three consecutive rounds of a Speakership election Tuesday, and the House adjourned without selecting someone for the top leadership slot.  

Democrats, now in the minority, are united behind Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.), and 19 GOP lawmakers cast their ballots for someone other than McCarthy in the first two votes, respectively, while 20 Republicans voted for Rep. Jim Jordan (Ohio) in the third round. 

This year’s Speakership election marks the first time in a century that the contest has spilled over into multiple rounds of voting, and critics fear that the discord among Republican lawmakers could be foreshadowing for how they’ll manage power in the House over the next two years. 

The lower chamber will reconvene at noon Wednesday and is set to head into a fourth vote. The incoming lawmakers of the 118th Congress can’t be sworn in until a Speaker is elected, delaying the lawmakers from getting into legislative business.  

Tags Brian Mast Brian Mast Hakeem Jeffries House Republicans House Speaker vote Jim Jordan Kevin McCarthy Speaker of the House

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy floats path to Speakership with lower vote threshold
  2. Trump calls for all Republicans to back McCarthy for Speaker
  3. Trump attacks McConnell, wife over GOP ‘turmoil’ after McCarthy fails to ...
  4. House Speaker election explained: What to know
  5. Here are the 20 GOP lawmakers who voted against McCarthy for Speaker
  6. Where student loan forgiveness stands: Legal fight shifts to Supreme Court
  7. The digital dollar is coming on the back of the FTX collapse
  8. GOP senators worry McCarthy diminished by nasty leadership battle 
  9. House Speaker Election Coverage: McCarthy seeks path to victory ahead of fourth ...
  10. McCarthy: Gaetz said ‘I don’t care’ if Jeffries wins Speakership instead ...
  11. Ocasio-Cortez on conversations with Gosar, Gaetz: ‘In chaos, anything is ...
  12. The Hill's Morning Report — House GOP is stuck and in disarray
  13. Gaetz sends letter to Architect of the Capitol asking why McCarthy is occupying ...
  14. DHS proposes higher fees on immigrants applying for work-based visas
  15. Missouri executes transgender inmate convicted of murder
  16. House Speaker Election Coverage: House adjourns after McCarthy suffers defeat ...
  17. Five takeaways from Tuesday’s McCarthy drama at the Capitol  
  18. Santos charging to attend swearing-in: reports
Load more

Video

See all Video