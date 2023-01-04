Republican rep says McCarthy detractors are ‘growing their vote’

Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Texas) said Wednesday the GOP opponents to House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) becoming Speaker appear to be “growing their vote.”

The House failed to choose a Speaker on the first day of its new session on Tuesday, reaching a stalemate on three straight ballots before adjourning until noon on Wednesday. McCarthy won more than 200 votes on each ballot, but 19 Republicans voted for other candidates on the first and second ballots and 20 did on the third, denying McCarthy victory.

“I think it’s going to require real discipline and real collegiality,” Sessions told CNN’s Kate Bolduan of efforts to overcome the opposition to McCarthy.

He said the 19 Republican rebels are “very sophisticated, very savvy,” but it remained unclear if they could find a serious alternative to McCarthy.

“They’re going to have to come up with an answer,” Sessions said. “You just can’t be a no.”

Sessions said the House Freedom Caucus, which consists of some of the most vocal opponents to McCarthy, need to decide who they would support for Speaker to start a “real negotiation” instead of voting again and only having two or three votes change.

Sessions, who voted for McCarthy in the first three votes, said he is listening to both the group supporting McCarthy and the one opposing him.

“We need to resolve this, and we need to get to a resolution,” he said.

He said the House needs to finish the Speaker vote and swear in members so it can shift its attention to addressing issues like immigration and border security and “dealing” with the Biden administration.

The House must choose a Speaker before it can approve the rules for the body, swear members in or conduct any additional business.

“Right now, we’re doing none of that,” he said.