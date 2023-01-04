trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Trump: McCarthy opponents playing ‘dangerous game’ 

by Julia Mueller - 01/04/23 1:00 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 01/04/23 1:00 PM ET

Former President Trump on Wednesday said House lawmakers opposing Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) Speakership bid are playing a “dangerous game” and urged Republicans to “get this thing over with” as the Speaker elections run into multiple rounds of voting. 

“I think it is a dangerous game, and, frankly, if they are not happy with him, they can do something about it at a later date,” Trump told Fox News Digital in an interview.   

“I support [McCarthy] and I support getting the deal done. What I don’t support is allowing this to continue onward,” Trump said. 

“Let’s get this thing over with.” 

Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.) beat out McCarthy in three consecutive rounds of a Speakership election Tuesday, but no candidate got the required majority of votes and the House adjourned without selecting a Speaker.

Nineteen GOP lawmakers cast their ballots for GOP candidates other than McCarthy in the first two votes and 20 Republicans did so in the third round. All Democrats voted for Jeffries in each of the three rounds. 

Trump on Wednesday took to Truth Social to reaffirm his support for McCarthy even as the Speaker hopeful faces opponents within his own party, urging House Republicans to get behind McCarthy.  

“REPUBLICANS, DO NOT TURN A GREAT TRIUMPH INTO A GIANT & EMBARRASSING DEFEAT. IT’S TIME TO CELEBRATE, YOU DESERVE IT. Kevin McCarthy will do a good job, and maybe even a GREAT JOB – JUST WATCH!” the former president said in a post.  

McCarthy has made a number of concessions to far-right holdouts, including a “motion to vacate” that would allow five rank-and-file members to move to remove the Speaker.

The lower chamber met again on Wednesday to start a fourth round of voting, with the process set to continue until a candidate secures a majority.  

It’s the first time in a century that the contest has kicked into multiple rounds of voting, and incoming lawmakers can’t be sworn in until a Speaker is elected. 

Tags Donald Trump Donald Trump Hakeem Jeffries Hakeem Jeffries House speaker House Speaker vote Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthy Trump

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Speaker Election Coverage: McCarthy fails to secure Speakership on fourth ...
  2. House Speaker election explained: What to know
  3. Three scenarios for how the McCarthy Speakership fight could end
  4. Here are the 20 GOP lawmakers who voted against McCarthy for Speaker
  5. Watch live: House meets, holds fourth vote for Speaker
  6. Centrist Republican says ‘preliminary talks’ with Democrats underway on ...
  7. Democrats not ready to bail out GOP: ‘This is on them’
  8. Trump attacks McConnell, wife over GOP ‘turmoil’ after McCarthy fails to ...
  9. McCarthy floats path to Speakership with lower vote threshold
  10. Republican rep says McCarthy detractors are ‘growing their vote’
  11. The digital dollar is coming on the back of the FTX collapse
  12. Where student loan forgiveness stands: Legal fight shifts to Supreme Court
  13. Trump calls for all Republicans to back McCarthy for Speaker
  14. McCarthy: Gaetz said ‘I don’t care’ if Jeffries wins Speakership instead ...
  15. Ocasio-Cortez on conversations with Gosar, Gaetz: ‘In chaos, anything is ...
  16. Santos charging to attend swearing-in: reports
  17. Jeffries wins more votes than McCarthy in first round of Speaker contest
  18. Trump: McCarthy opponents playing ‘dangerous game’ 
Load more

Video

See all Video