Trump: McCarthy opponents playing ‘dangerous game’ 

Former President Trump on Wednesday said House lawmakers opposing Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) Speakership bid are playing a “dangerous game” and urged Republicans to “get this thing over with” as the Speaker elections run into multiple rounds of voting.

“I think it is a dangerous game, and, frankly, if they are not happy with him, they can do something about it at a later date,” Trump told Fox News Digital in an interview.

“I support [McCarthy] and I support getting the deal done. What I don’t support is allowing this to continue onward,” Trump said.

“Let’s get this thing over with.”

Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.) beat out McCarthy in three consecutive rounds of a Speakership election Tuesday, but no candidate got the required majority of votes and the House adjourned without selecting a Speaker.

Nineteen GOP lawmakers cast their ballots for GOP candidates other than McCarthy in the first two votes and 20 Republicans did so in the third round. All Democrats voted for Jeffries in each of the three rounds.

Trump on Wednesday took to Truth Social to reaffirm his support for McCarthy even as the Speaker hopeful faces opponents within his own party, urging House Republicans to get behind McCarthy.

“REPUBLICANS, DO NOT TURN A GREAT TRIUMPH INTO A GIANT & EMBARRASSING DEFEAT. IT’S TIME TO CELEBRATE, YOU DESERVE IT. Kevin McCarthy will do a good job, and maybe even a GREAT JOB – JUST WATCH!” the former president said in a post.

McCarthy has made a number of concessions to far-right holdouts, including a “motion to vacate” that would allow five rank-and-file members to move to remove the Speaker.

The lower chamber met again on Wednesday to start a fourth round of voting, with the process set to continue until a candidate secures a majority.

It’s the first time in a century that the contest has kicked into multiple rounds of voting, and incoming lawmakers can’t be sworn in until a Speaker is elected.