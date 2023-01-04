Boebert says Trump should tell McCarthy to withdraw from Speaker’s race

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) on Wednesday said former President Trump should tell Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) that he should withdraw from the Speakership race, hours after the ex-president called on all Republicans to support McCarthy for the top spot in the chamber.

Boebert, a staunch supporter of Trump, made the comment while nominating Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) to be Speaker during the fifth ballot.

“Praise the work and the leadership of Byron Donalds. So let’s work together, let’s stop with the campaign smears and tactics to get people to turn against us. Even having my favorite president call us and tell us we need to knock this off — I think it actually needs to be reversed,” Boebert said on the House floor.

“The president needs to tell Kevin McCarthy that sir you do not have the votes and it’s time to withdraw,” she added, prompting a cacophony of boos and cheers in the chamber.

Trump threw his support behind McCarthy’s Speakership bid in November, but the endorsement came into question on Tuesday after the California Republican failed to secure the gavel following three ballots. In a phone conversation with NBC News, the ex-president would not say if he was still supportive of McCarthy when asked, telling the network “we’ll see what happens.”

McCarthy later on Wednesday said Trump had reiterated his support that night, and the ex-president himself cleared up any doubt in a Truth Social statement Wednesday morning that urged members of the GOP conference to back Trump.

“It’s now time for all of our GREAT Republican House Members to VOTE FOR KEVIN, CLOSE THE DEAL, TAKE THE VICTORY,” Trump wrote.

“Kevin McCarthy will do a good job, and maybe even a GREAT JOB — JUST WATCH!” he added.