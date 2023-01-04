trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

‘Popcorn and blankets and alcohol’: GOP lawmaker jabs Democrats amid Speaker vote 

by Julia Mueller - 01/04/23 4:14 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 01/04/23 4:14 PM ET

Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.) took a jab at Democrats as she spoke to nominate Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) for Speaker as the House began its sixth consecutive vote for the top leadership slot, after McCarthy failed to secure the required majority in the first five.  

“Diversity of thought is a good thing. It’s one of the things that sets us apart from our friends on the other side of the aisle. Yes, diversity of thought is a good thing. But they want us divided. They want us to fight each other. That has been made [clear] by the popcorn and blankets and alcohol and blankets that is coming over there,” Cammack said as she rose to nominate McCarthy for Speaker ahead of the sixth vote. 

The Florida congresswoman then appeared to laugh as her remarks prompted clamor from Democrats in the chamber.  

“The House is not in order,” Cammack said, smiling, over audible calls for her remarks to be stricken. The clerk asked members to display decorum and Cammack resumed her speech.

Despite calls from lawmakers to “take down her words,” the Speaker elections take place in a nebulous procedural domain as, since no Speaker has been elected, no members of the 118th Congress have yet been sworn in and no rules are technically in place for this Congress.

Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) had also made reference to popcorn when he rose to nominate McCarthy for an earlier vote Wednesday.  

“There’s headlines about the chaos. This and that. Yesterday our colleagues on the other side of the aisle were tweeting their bags of popcorn that they had out. They love it. The schadenfreude is palpable,” Gallagher said.  

Rep. Ted Lieu (Calif.) was among a number of Democrats who poked fun at the ongoing vote process, posting a photo Tuesday of himself holding a paper bag of popcorn outside his office, captioned “About to go to the House floor.”  

“We are breaking the popcorn out in the Dem Caucus till the Republicans get their act together,” Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) tweeted.

McCarthy has lost out to Democrat Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.) in five rounds of voting in the Speakership election, but no candidate has secured the required majority of votes.

All Democrats have backed Jeffries, but 20 GOP lawmakers are holding up McCarthy from getting to the 218-vote threshold, despite Republicans’ control of 222 seats in the new Congress.

“If Dems took a shot every time McCarthy lost a Republican, we’d all be unconscious by now,” said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Twitter after Cammack’s jab.

It’s the first time in a century that the contest has kicked into multiple rounds of voting, and the process will continue until a candidate secures a majority.  

–Updated 4:16 p.m.

Tags 118th Congress Hakeem Jeffries House Speaker vote Kat Cammack Kat Cammack Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthy Mike Gallagher Mike Gallagher Ruben Gallego Ruben Gallego Ted Lieu Ted Lieu U.S. House Of Representatives

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Speaker election coverage: Signs of progress in GOP talks as McCarthy ...
  2. House Speaker election explained: What to know
  3. ‘Popcorn and blankets and alcohol’: GOP lawmaker jabs Democrats amid ...
  4. Three scenarios for how the McCarthy Speakership fight could end
  5. Who is Byron Donalds?
  6. Centrist Republican says ‘preliminary talks’ with Democrats underway on ...
  7. Here are the 20 GOP lawmakers who voted against McCarthy for Speaker
  8. Gaetz on Trump support for McCarthy: ‘Sad’
  9. Biden praises McConnell, touts infrastructure law in Kentucky
  10. Santos charging to attend swearing-in: reports
  11. Trump attacks McConnell, wife over GOP ‘turmoil’ after McCarthy fails to ...
  12. McCarthy floats path to Speakership with lower vote threshold
  13. The digital dollar is coming on the back of the FTX collapse
  14. Where student loan forgiveness stands: Legal fight shifts to Supreme Court
  15. These 21 Republicans did not support McCarthy on Day 2 of the Speaker’s vote
  16. Rick Scott calls for ‘change’ within GOP in seven-figure national ad
  17. Trump calls for all Republicans to back McCarthy for Speaker
  18. McCarthy: Gaetz said ‘I don’t care’ if Jeffries wins Speakership instead ...
Load more

Video

See all Video