House

House Speaker election coverage: House gavels in for seventh vote without McCarthy deal

by The Hill staff - 01/05/23 11:36 AM ET
The House gaveled in for its third day without a Speaker, but Republicans say negotiations are progressing.

Despite the progress, however, there remains no deal between Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and his GOP detractors, and some of his opponents are signaling they are dug in.

Negotiations are ongoing and the House is set to reconvene at noon for a historic seventh Speaker vote. McCarthy fell short on the first six, losing 20 Republicans in all three votes on Wednesday.

Follow along with live updates from The Hill below:

