trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Cuellar says Republicans shouldn’t count on him for help

by Mike Lillis - 01/05/23 12:35 PM ET
by Mike Lillis - 01/05/23 12:35 PM ET
U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, speaks during a campaign event, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in San Antonio. Cuellar, a 17-year incumbent and one of the last anti-abortion Democrats in Congress, is in his toughest reelection campaign, facing a May 24 primary runoff against progressive Jessica Cisneros. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

One of the House’s most conservative Democrats said Thursday that he has not been approached by Republicans seeking help in seating a Speaker — and he wouldn’t give the assistance if he were asked. 

“They’ve got the majority,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) said. “They need to figure out their Speaker.” 

Cuellar, a prominent Blue Dog Democrat, has sided with Republicans on a number of hot-button issues over the years, including his opposition to abortion and certain gun limits — to the point that Republicans had encouraged him (unsuccessfully) to jump parties following last year’s midterm elections.

That would seem to make Cuellar an early target for Republicans floating the idea of finding a “unity” candidate to fill the speaker’s seat if their preferred choice, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), fails to find the support. 

Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) said Wednesday that some Republicans are in “preliminary talks” with unnamed Democrats over the possibility of joining forces to break the logjam.

Cuellar said he knows who the Republicans have reached out to, but it’s not him. 

Meanwhile, Bacon is emphasizing that the pursuit of a unity candidate will happen only if McCarthy decides to step out of the race first — something McCarthy has vowed not to do. 

“If Kevin gets to a point where he says, ‘Ok, I can’t do it anymore,’ then it changes the discussion,” Bacon told reporters Wednesday evening in the Capitol. 

“I believe that there would be folks on the other side of the aisle that would make a deal with us when it comes to working on committees and things like that. But we don’t want to go down this path too far,” he continued. “This is about Kevin McCarthy right now.”

Tags Don Bacon Kevin McCarthy

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Speaker election coverage: House moves directly into eighth vote after ...
  2. House Speaker election explained: What to know
  3. Tucker Carlson: ‘Hatred’ of liberals ‘clouded my judgment’ before ...
  4. Stabenow to retire, creating GOP pickup opportunity in Michigan 
  5. Here are the 20 GOP lawmakers who voted against McCarthy for Speaker
  6. Lawmakers say McCarthy Speaker fight portends debt ceiling crisis
  7. Trump’s abortion remarks underscore political peril for GOP
  8. Kevin McCarthy’s Speakership battle: The blind fighting the blind
  9. MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle tells Boebert ‘get real’ during contentious ...
  10. House Speaker election coverage: Chamber narrowly votes to adjourn for day
  11. Democratic Sen. Bob Casey reveals cancer diagnosis
  12. Man whose foot was found in Yellowstone pool left poems, $447 in cash in ...
  13. White House cautions against panic as XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant spreads
  14. Democratic leaders urging rank-and-file to remain in Washington to vote against ...
  15. GOP discusses new concessions in behind-the-scenes talks on making McCarthy ...
  16. Watch live: House gavels in for third day of Speaker votes
  17. Who is Byron Donalds?
  18. Prince Harry says William ‘knocked me to the floor’ during argument about ...
Load more

Video

See all Video