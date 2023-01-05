Omar trolls McCarthy with ‘Goodfellas’ reference 

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) on Thursday trolled Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) with a reference to the gangster film “Goodfellas” as the Republican lost out in eight consecutive votes for Speaker of the House.

With the caption “Kevin McCarthy walking into the new Congress with a fresh majority,” Omar shared a screengrab from the film, in which the violent character played by Joe Pesci dresses up and eagerly heads to what he’s led to believe is his initiation into the Mafia.

Pesci’s Tommy DeVito appears to realize the deception when he sets eyes on the empty room he’s been guided to, and is killed with a shot to the back of the head seconds later.

McCarthy has lost to Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.) in each of the eight Speaker contests so far, despite the GOP’s control of the lower chamber with 222 seats.

A 20-strong group of Republicans has cast ballots for other candidates in each round, keeping any nominee from snagging the required majority of lawmaker ballots.

The House now heads into a ninth round of votes, and the process continues until a Speaker gets to the 218-vote threshold.

“McCarthy might keep going until all 201 members voting for him each gets a chance at nominating him for Speaker,” Omar said in an earlier tweet Thursday, the House’s third day of voting for a Speaker.