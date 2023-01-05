Greene blasts Boebert, other McCarthy opponents over Speaker votes: ‘This is nothing but drama’  

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Thursday blasted a number of her fellow GOP lawmakers, including Colorado’s Rep. Lauren Boebert, for opposing Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) bid for Speaker as the House kicks off its 11th round of voting for the top leadership slot.

“I think the American people, no matter how you vote, are sick and tired of drama. And this is nothing but drama,” Greene told CNN.

Greene accused Boebert, who nominated Rep. Kevin Hern (R-Okla.) during an earlier vote, of “obstruction” as McCarthy seeks to secure the majority of votes needed to win.

“We’re on multiple days now with multiple candidates from this group, so I’m not sure how Lauren Boebert on one hand can demand so much out of Kevin McCarthy, but then demand nothing out of someone else and then be willing to vote for them to be Speaker. That’s not serious,” Greene said.

The comments weren’t the first time tensions between Greene and Boebert, both outspoken and controversial voices within the party, have publicly broken out over McCarthy’s Speakership ambitions in recent weeks.

Voting for the House’s top spot will continue until a candidate wins the required majority. As of Thursday evening, McCarthy has lost 10 consecutive rounds in the Speaker election as around 20 GOP lawmakers have forced a stalemate each time by casting their ballots for alternative candidates.

Democrat Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.) has secured more votes than McCarthy in each bout with support from House Democrats, but neither he nor McCarthy has won the majority required to grab the gavel in the newly Republican-controlled House.

Lawmakers can’t be sworn in until a Speaker is chosen, and legislative business is on hold until that happens.