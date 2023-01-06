trending:

House

House Speaker vote: McCarthy picks up multiple holdout votes on 12th ballot

by The Hill staff - 01/06/23 12:45 PM ET
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has picked up multiple GOP holdout votes on the 12th ballot, breaking a stalemate that had lasted for days.

Twenty Republicans had voted for someone other than McCarthy for Speaker for five ballots on Thursday and three on Wednesday.

It appears he did not pick up enough support Friday to win the gavel, but it is the first movement in his direction that’s happened all week.

The House reconvened at noon for its fourth day without a Speaker. It is now voting for the 12th time to elect one.

Follow along below for live updates from The Hill’s reporters:

