Watch live: House meets for fourth day of Speaker votes

by TheHill.com - 01/06/23 11:00 AM ET
Friday, Jan. 6, marks day four of voting for Speaker in the GOP-led House. Lawmakers will convene for a 12th round of voting, among the highest in history.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (Calif.), minority leader in the last Congress, remains by far the leading Republican nominee. His support has stood at 200 votes in several rounds, short of the 218 needed to win the Speaker’s gavel if all are voting.

Despite a plea for unity from former President Trump, McCarthy so far has gained no additional votes. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R–Fla.), in the group supporting protest candidates, has gone as far as to vote for Trump himself. Gaetz maintains McCarthy has not given enough consideration to the faction’s priorities.

Democrats have kept together in voting for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), although at least a few on their side of the aisle have suggested forming a coalition with Republicans willing to consider a compromise candidate. 

The vote is scheduled to begin at noon ET.

Watch the live video above.

