Incoming Texas Republican returning to Texas after son born prematurely

Republican Rep.-elect Wesley Hunt announced Friday that he will return to Texas after his son was born prematurely and needed to spend time in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Hunt and his wife Emily announced the birth of their son Monday, saying that he was born four weeks earlier than expected. Hunt, who has voted for Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on each of the 11 ballots in the ongoing Speaker election, said he is returning to Texas on Friday to support his wife and son.

“Our baby boy is otherwise healthy, but there have been some medical concerns that need to be resolved,” Hunt said in a tweet. “Emily had to return to the hospital due to complications, but it’s not life threatening.”

“Willie needs his father and Emily needs her husband,” he added. “Today, I’ll be returning home to hold my son and be at my wife’s side. It’s my intention to get back into the fight as soon as possible.”

With Hunt headed back home, McCarthy is down another vote as he struggles to win the support of 20 GOP members who have voted for other Republicans instead of him. McCarthy has lost 11 consecutive rounds of voting for Speaker, with a faction of Republicans refusing to support his bid for the top spot as the House enters its fourth day of voting Friday.

Rep. Kevin Hern (R-Okla.) is also expected to be absent this weekend to attend his mother’s funeral Saturday.