trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Incoming Texas Republican returning to Texas after son born prematurely

by Lauren Sforza - 01/06/23 12:54 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 01/06/23 12:54 PM ET

Republican Rep.-elect Wesley Hunt announced Friday that he will return to Texas after his son was born prematurely and needed to spend time in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Hunt and his wife Emily announced the birth of their son Monday, saying that he was born four weeks earlier than expected. Hunt, who has voted for Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on each of the 11 ballots in the ongoing Speaker election, said he is returning to Texas on Friday to support his wife and son.

“Our baby boy is otherwise healthy, but there have been some medical concerns that need to be resolved,” Hunt said in a tweet. “Emily had to return to the hospital due to complications, but it’s not life threatening.”

“Willie needs his father and Emily needs her husband,” he added. “Today, I’ll be returning home to hold my son and be at my wife’s side. It’s my intention to get back into the fight as soon as possible.”

With Hunt headed back home, McCarthy is down another vote as he struggles to win the support of 20 GOP members who have voted for other Republicans instead of him. McCarthy has lost 11 consecutive rounds of voting for Speaker, with a faction of Republicans refusing to support his bid for the top spot as the House enters its fourth day of voting Friday.

Rep. Kevin Hern (R-Okla.) is also expected to be absent this weekend to attend his mother’s funeral Saturday.

Tags House Speaker vote Kevin Hern Kevin Hern Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthy Wesley Hunt Wesley Hunt

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Speaker vote: McCarthy builds momentum in Speaker fight 
  2. The 14 Republicans who switched their votes to McCarthy
  3. What McCarthy has offered his GOP opponents, and what’s under discussion
  4. House Speaker election explained: What to know
  5. Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
  6. Trump’s clout takes hit from Speaker’s fight
  7. Gaetz says he ‘will resign’ if Democrats help elect a moderate Republican ...
  8. House Democrats, one GOP lawmaker mark Jan. 6 attack
  9. The Memo: Chip Roy seizes his moment
  10. Trump’s abortion remarks underscore political peril for GOP
  11. Federal judge orders Trump to provide name of private investigators in document ...
  12. Here are the 20 GOP lawmakers who voted against McCarthy for Speaker
  13. House Speaker vote: House votes to adjourn after McCarthy falls short 11th time
  14. Incoming Texas Republican returning to Texas after son born prematurely
  15. Americans wonder: What’s wrong with Kevin McCarthy?
  16. Democrats worry over potential of retirements in Senate
  17. What the data say about the House Speaker vote
  18. Millions of Americans are enrolled in Medicaid who shouldn’t be — and ...
Load more

Video

See all Video