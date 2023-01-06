Republicans change minds on adjournment, McCarthy potentially on brink of Speakership

After a shocking final vote in which Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) was the deciding vote that denied GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) the Speakership for the 14th time, Republicans moved to adjourn.

But after they had gotten 218 votes, the threshold needed to adjourn, something changed.

Gaetz walked up to McCarthy, appearing to say “one more time.”

After that, McCarthy and his allies changed their votes at the last minute.

“One more time!” members shouted as they rushed to the House Clerk to deliver vote changes.