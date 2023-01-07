trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

House members sworn in after Speaker chaos concludes

by Mychael Schnell - 01/07/23 1:43 AM ET
by Mychael Schnell - 01/07/23 1:43 AM ET
Speaker-elect Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.)
Greg Nash
Speaker-elect Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) gives remarks after his election on the fourth day of the 118th session of Congress on Saturday, January 7, 2023.

House lawmakers took their oaths of office early Saturday morning, shortly after the days-long Speaker standoff came to a close with Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) securing the gavel.

The swearing-in had been delayed since Tuesday because House Republicans were unable to elect a Speaker. The top lawmaker must be determined before lawmakers — both newly-elected and incumbents — can be administered the oath of office.

McCarthy secured the gavel around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, on the 15th ballot, and was sworn in as Speaker shortly after.

Then, the members-elect stood at their seats in the chamber, raised their right hands and took the oath of office.

“Congratulations, you are now members of the 118th Congress,” McCarthy said at 1:40 a.m. to cheers.

One of the members sworn in Saturday was Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), who has come under intense controversy after reports revealed that he misrepresented parts of his resume.

The congressman admitted that to embellishing parts of his resume. Despite the criticism, he has said he has no plans of leaving Congress.

Santos was in the Capitol all week but refused to answer questions from reporters regarding the ongoing controversy. He supported McCarthy for Speaker on all 15 ballots.

During the swearing-in on the House floor, cameras were fixed on Santos. He was seated next to Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Barry Moore (R-Ala.).

Tags George Santos Kevin McCarthy

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Speaker vote: McCarthy clinches Speakership
  2. McCarthy fails to win Speakership as Gaetz casts deciding vote
  3. Speaker McCarthy has arrived. Now what? 
  4. McCarthy praises Trump, Gaetz for helping secure Speakership
  5. The 14 Republicans who switched their votes to McCarthy
  6. House Speaker election explained: What to know
  7. Kevin McCarthy secures Speakership after historic floor battle
  8. What McCarthy has offered his GOP opponents, and what’s under discussion
  9. House Democrats, one GOP lawmaker mark Jan. 6 attack
  10. Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
  11. How absences will determine how many votes McCarthy needs to win Speakership
  12. Americans wonder: What’s wrong with Kevin McCarthy?
  13. Gaetz says he ‘will resign’ if Democrats help elect a moderate Republican ...
  14. Federal judge orders Trump to provide name of private investigators in document ...
  15. House Speaker vote: House votes to adjourn after McCarthy falls short 11th time
  16. Trump’s clout takes hit from Speaker’s fight
  17. Trump’s abortion remarks underscore political peril for GOP
  18. NFL cancels Bills-Bengals game, modifies playoffs
Load more

Video

See all Video