House

Here’s who’s on the GOP committee that helps pick panel chairs

by Sarakshi Rai - 01/09/23 7:24 PM ET
Newly-elected Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., walks to his office from the chamber after a contentious battle to lead the GOP majority in the 118th Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/ Matt Rourke)

Internal party committees consisting of lawmakers determine which Republicans and Democrats serve on and lead legislative committees.

Currently, the focus is on the House GOP Steering Committee, a panel of around 30 lawmakers consisting of leadership and elected regional representatives, that selects most of the chairmanships and committee assignments in the 118th Congress.

On Monday, the House GOP panel made its selections for four key contested chairmanships — Homeland Security, Ways and Means, Budget, and Education and Workforce committees. 

The steering committee made its choices for most of the chairs of panels that were uncontested in December. But decisions about which House Republicans will chair several key committees were previously delayed amid vocal opposition to Kevin McCarthy’s (Calif.) bid for Speaker.

Both the Republican Steering Committee and the Democratic Steering and Policy Committee determine most committee chairs and ranking minority members.

Here’s who is included in the  GOP Steering Committee that picks the panel chairs:

  1. Rep. Kevin McCarthy (Calif) – McCarthy as Speaker has a large influence over the Steering panel with four votes.

2. Majority Leader Steve Scalise (La.) gets two votes.

Everyone else on the panel gets one vote each. One seat held by the former National Republican Congressional Committee and one held by the rotating committee chair is currently vacant.

3. Rep. Tom Emmer (Minn.) – Whip

4. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (Pa.) – Chief Deputy Whip

5. Rep. Elise Stefanik (N.Y.) – Conference Chair

6. Rep. Gary Palmer (Ala.) – Policy Chair

7. Rep. Mike Johnson (La.) – Conference Vice Chair

8. Rep. Lisa McClain (Mich.) – Conference Secretary

9. Rep. Richard Hudson (N.C.) – NRCC Chairman

10. Rep. John Carter (Texas) – Texas Region I

11. Rep. Jodey Arrington (Texas) – Texas Region II

12. Rep. Vern Buchanan (Fla.) – Florida/ Puerto Rico Region I

13. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (Fla.) – Florida/ Puerto Rico Region II

14. Rep. Ken Calvert (Calif.) – California Region

15. Rep. Andrew Garbarino (Calif.) – Region 1 Representative

16. Rep. Mike Kelly (Pa.) – Region 2 Representative

17. Rep. David Joyce (Ohio) – Region 3 Representative

18. Rep. Patrick McHenry (N.C.) – Region 4 Representative

19. Rep. Barry Loudermilk (Ga.) – Region 5 Representative

20. Rep. Mike Rogers  (Ala.) – Region 6 Representative

21. Rep. Larry Bucshon (Ind.) – Region 7 Representative

22. Rep. Bryan Steil (Wis.) – Region 8 Representative

23. Rep. Rep. Garret Graves (La.) – Region 9 Representative

24. Rep. Tom Cole (Okla.) – Region 10 Representative

25. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (Mo.) – Region 11 Representative

26. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (Wash.) – Region 12 Representative

27. Rep. Debbie Lesko (Ariz.) – Region 13 Representative

28. Rep. Kelly Armstrong (N.D.) – Small States Region

29. Rep. August Pfluger (Texas) – 117th Class Representative

30. Rep. Max Miller (Ohio) – 118th Class Representative

31. Rep. Hal Rogers (Ky.) – Dean of the House

32. Rep. Byron Donalds (Fla.) – Speaker Designee

