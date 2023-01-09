Here’s who’s on the GOP committee that helps pick panel chairs
Internal party committees consisting of lawmakers determine which Republicans and Democrats serve on and lead legislative committees.
Currently, the focus is on the House GOP Steering Committee, a panel of around 30 lawmakers consisting of leadership and elected regional representatives, that selects most of the chairmanships and committee assignments in the 118th Congress.
On Monday, the House GOP panel made its selections for four key contested chairmanships — Homeland Security, Ways and Means, Budget, and Education and Workforce committees.
The steering committee made its choices for most of the chairs of panels that were uncontested in December. But decisions about which House Republicans will chair several key committees were previously delayed amid vocal opposition to Kevin McCarthy’s (Calif.) bid for Speaker.
Both the Republican Steering Committee and the Democratic Steering and Policy Committee determine most committee chairs and ranking minority members.
Here’s who is included in the GOP Steering Committee that picks the panel chairs:
- Rep. Kevin McCarthy (Calif) – McCarthy as Speaker has a large influence over the Steering panel with four votes.
2. Majority Leader Steve Scalise (La.) gets two votes.
Everyone else on the panel gets one vote each. One seat held by the former National Republican Congressional Committee and one held by the rotating committee chair is currently vacant.
3. Rep. Tom Emmer (Minn.) – Whip
4. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (Pa.) – Chief Deputy Whip
5. Rep. Elise Stefanik (N.Y.) – Conference Chair
6. Rep. Gary Palmer (Ala.) – Policy Chair
7. Rep. Mike Johnson (La.) – Conference Vice Chair
8. Rep. Lisa McClain (Mich.) – Conference Secretary
9. Rep. Richard Hudson (N.C.) – NRCC Chairman
10. Rep. John Carter (Texas) – Texas Region I
11. Rep. Jodey Arrington (Texas) – Texas Region II
12. Rep. Vern Buchanan (Fla.) – Florida/ Puerto Rico Region I
13. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (Fla.) – Florida/ Puerto Rico Region II
14. Rep. Ken Calvert (Calif.) – California Region
15. Rep. Andrew Garbarino (Calif.) – Region 1 Representative
16. Rep. Mike Kelly (Pa.) – Region 2 Representative
17. Rep. David Joyce (Ohio) – Region 3 Representative
18. Rep. Patrick McHenry (N.C.) – Region 4 Representative
19. Rep. Barry Loudermilk (Ga.) – Region 5 Representative
20. Rep. Mike Rogers (Ala.) – Region 6 Representative
21. Rep. Larry Bucshon (Ind.) – Region 7 Representative
22. Rep. Bryan Steil (Wis.) – Region 8 Representative
23. Rep. Rep. Garret Graves (La.) – Region 9 Representative
24. Rep. Tom Cole (Okla.) – Region 10 Representative
25. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (Mo.) – Region 11 Representative
26. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (Wash.) – Region 12 Representative
27. Rep. Debbie Lesko (Ariz.) – Region 13 Representative
28. Rep. Kelly Armstrong (N.D.) – Small States Region
29. Rep. August Pfluger (Texas) – 117th Class Representative
30. Rep. Max Miller (Ohio) – 118th Class Representative
31. Rep. Hal Rogers (Ky.) – Dean of the House
32. Rep. Byron Donalds (Fla.) – Speaker Designee