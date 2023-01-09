trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Tony Gonzales is lone GOP vote against House rules package 

by Stephen Neukam - 01/09/23 8:31 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 01/09/23 8:31 PM ET

Rep. Tony Gonzales (Texas) was the lone Republican to vote against the GOP majority’s new House rules package on Monday after raising concerns about possible defense budget cuts over the weekend.

Gonzales revealed on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday that he planned to oppose the rules package, saying the potential defense cuts were “a horrible idea,” pointing specifically to an “aggressive Russia in Ukraine” and the “growing threat of China in the Pacific.”

The package is the set of rules that will govern the chamber over the next legislative session. The rules were the subject of much debate over the last week, as now-Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) offered key concessions over the package to lock down the support of Republicans who opposed his bid for the gavel.

Concessions in the rules package included a required 72-hour window from the release of a bill before it could face a vote and allowing any single member to bring up a “motion to vacate” the Speaker.

It was the first legislation to be considered in the new Congress, and its passage now allows the House to debate other pieces of legislation and move forward with usual business.

Other Republican lawmakers, including Rep. Nancy Mace (S.C.), floated the idea of voting against the rules package but ultimately decided to support it

Aside from Gonzales’s “no” vote, the package passed the House with a party-line vote.

Tags Gonzales GOP house House rules Kevin McCarthy Nancy Mace republicans Tony Gonzales

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Classified documents found from Biden’s time as VP, White House cooperating ...
  2. House Republicans adopt rules package following Speaker fight
  3. Differences in the Trump, Biden classified document discoveries
  4. Think tank simulation predicts ‘heavy’ losses on all sides, including ...
  5. These Republicans were selected to chair House committees after Speaker battle ...
  6. GOP’s ‘weaponization’ panel would have power to review those probing ...
  7. House GOP passes repeal of IRS funding boost as its first bill in the majority
  8. Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
  9. DeSantis is GOP’s early front-runner. That could be a problem
  10. Political correctness could cost Democrats the White House in 2024
  11. Trump responds to Biden classified document discovery, asks when FBI will raid ...
  12. Brazil’s democracy now facing its most crucial test: Will military intervene?
  13. CBO: GOP’s IRS bill will add $114B to deficit
  14. Trump calls for primary challengers to McConnell, GOP senators who vote with him
  15. Supreme Court declines to hear long shot 2020 election case
  16. Ex-NATO chief: Russian forces in Ukraine will be ‘burned through and ...
  17. Macy’s to close some locations in 2023: Here’s where
  18. Dr. Dre slams use of ‘Still D.R.E.’ by ‘divisive and hateful’ Marjorie ...
Load more

Video

See all Video