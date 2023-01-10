trending:

House

Democrats to McCarthy: George Santos a ‘direct threat to national security’

by Julia Shapero - 01/10/23 6:30 PM ET
Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.)
Greg Nash
Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) is seen following the second ballot for Speaker during the first day of the 118th session of Congress on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

Several House Democrats with military backgrounds warned on Tuesday that Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) poses a “direct threat to national security” and urged Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to block Santos from accessing sensitive information while in Congress.

“Mr. Santos has exhibited, time and time again, that the American people cannot trust him, and the voters who once placed their trust in him were deceived,” Reps. Pat Ryan (D-N.Y.), Seth Moulton (D-Mass.), Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa.) and Jeff Jackson (D-N.C.) wrote in a letter to McCarthy. 

“We cannot put our nation at risk by allowing Mr. Santos to sustain access to classified information or appointment to any Congressional Committee that may require this information,” they added.

Santos admitted last month to lying about his heritage, education and professional background on the campaign trail. Several of Santos’s other claims about his background have also failed to check out amid increased scrutiny.

In particular, the freshman lawmaker’s finances have raised concerns. The Campaign Legal Center, a nonpartisan ethics watchdog, filed a complaint with the Federal Elections Commission on Monday, alleging that Santos violated campaign finance laws. 

Two House Democrats also filed a complaint with the House Ethics Committee on Tuesday, urging an investigation into Santos’s financial disclosure reports.

Santos was already facing probes from the U.S. attorney’s office for the Eastern District of New York and the Nassau County district attorney, and Brazilian authorities recently reopened a criminal fraud case against Santos from 2008.

The group of Democratic lawmakers noted in Tuesday’s letter that Santos’s lies are are “particularly alarming” given that members of Congress receive access to highly sensitive, national security information.

“As you work to usher in the 118th Congress, we ask that you do so in a way that protects our nation’s security, and the classification of sensitive information on which it depends,” they added. “Mr. Santos has repeatedly proven that he cannot be entrusted with this same responsibility.”

