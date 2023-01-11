trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

What you need to know about new GOP investigative panels 

by Julia Mueller - 01/11/23 10:47 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 01/11/23 10:47 AM ET
House chamber
AP/J. Scott Applewhite
The chamber of the House of Representatives is seen at the Capitol in Washington, Feb. 28, 2022. The once-a-decade congressional redistricting cycle is ending in a draw. That means Republicans will maintain a modest advantage in the battle for control of the House of Representatives in the coming decade. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

The newly Republican-controlled House is kick-starting two new investigative panels on China and the alleged weaponization of the federal government, fulfilling long-held plans to probe the matters once they took power in the lower chamber.  

A resolution to create the Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party passed overwhelmingly Tuesday. The Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government passed more narrowly, with the vote split along party lines.  

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) promised to create both panels as part of his concessions to fellow GOP lawmakers as he worked to secure the lower chamber’s top leadership slot.

House Democrats used their power in the last Congress to form the select committee to investigate the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol, and Republicans’ new focus on China and the federal government underscores the priority shift under the new GOP majority.  

Here’s what you need to know about the new investigative panels: 

China ‘strategic competition’ select committee 

The select committee on U.S.-China competition is set to probe the “strategic competition” between Beijing and Washington on economic, technological and security fronts.

Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) will chair the panel expected to be made up of seven Republicans and five Democrats. 

“Defending America from Chinese Communist Party aggression should not be partisan. The newly-created Select Committee on China will be a bipartisan committee in divided government,” McCarthy said on Twitter Tuesday. 

The panel will be able to hold public hearings and is tasked with submitting policy recommendations on the information it uncovers.  

The committee’s creation passed in a 365-65 vote, with bipartisan support from more than 100 House Democrats, though all “no” votes came from the left.  

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said after the vote that House Democrats “will work in a serious, sober and strategic manner” with Republicans on the committee to evaluate the U.S. relationship with China’s government. 

But Democrats “will firmly speak out against xenophobic rhetoric and conspiracy theories should this committee devolve into extreme MAGA Republican talking points that further anti-Asian hate crimes in this country,” Jeffries clarified.  

‘Weaponization of the federal government’ select subcommittee 

Housed under the Judiciary Committee, the select subcommittee on the “weaponization of the federal government” is poised to target ongoing investigations into former President Trump, including Justice Department and FBI probes of Trump’s involvement on Jan. 6 and his handling of classified documents after his time in office.  

The panel has been billed as a “Church-style” probe, in reference to a 1970s Senate select committee under former Sen. Frank Church (D-Idaho) that looked at intelligence agency abuses.  

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), an outspoken Trump ally, will chair the panel that’s set to include 13 lawmakers.  

McCarthy said on Twitter Tuesday that the committee “will bring accountability” to the federal government.  

“America’s greatness is defined by the freedoms enshrined by our founders. When government colludes with private companies to infringe on those rights, it MUST answer for that abuse,” McCarthy said. 

Though Democrats reportedly aim to take part in the panel, the entire party opposed its creation during the resolution vote. 

Judiciary Committee ranking member Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) said after the vote that the new panel “will expend untold time and money undermining our nation’s law enforcement agencies, our justice system and our intelligence community, all for a political stunt catering to the extremist wing of the Republican Party.” 

Both parties will be on both panels 

Republicans are heading up both panels, but Democrats plan to represent alongside their across-the-aisle colleagues even as many voted against their formation.  

“It is our intent to seat members on … every select committee, every subcommittee that the leadership on the majority side advances,” Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) said Tuesday, though he said which Democratic lawmakers would head to either body isn’t yet set.  

The choice to seat Democrats on the GOP’s new panels is a strategic shift from when Republicans, as the minority in the last Congress, largely abstained from the House Jan. 6 select committee. 

Tags China China select committee Hakeem Jeffries house House GOP House select Jan. 6 committee Kevin McCarthy Mike Gallagher strategic competition Weaponization weaponization select subcommittee

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. The American public no longer believes the Supreme Court is impartial
  2. Here are Tuesday’s winning Mega Millions numbers for the $1.1B jackpot
  3. Local NY Republicans call on Santos to resign
  4. Watch live: Nassau County GOP holds press conference on George Santos
  5. Democrat appears to flip Virginia state Senate seat in closely watched special ...
  6. Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
  7. McConnell faces difficult 2023 amid Trump, House GOP pressures
  8. New Congress: Here’s who’s heading the various House Committees
  9. White House turns talk of Medicare, Social Security cuts against GOP
  10. FAA lifts departure halt after computer outage, thousands of flights delayed
  11. Democrats want Biden to run against House GOP
  12. Royal PR battle rages as Harry spares no one
  13. These Republicans were selected to chair House committees after Speaker battle ...
  14. Russia on verge of biggest gain in Ukraine since summer
  15. Democrats planning to sit on all GOP select committees 
  16. McCarthy: George Santos shouldn’t be on any top House committees
  17. The Biden papers and the Mar-a-Lago documents: Apples and oranges?
  18. Santos says he won’t resign amid pressure from local NY Republicans
Load more

Video

See all Video