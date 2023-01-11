trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

These 4 House Republicans have called for George Santos to resign

by Mychael Schnell - 01/11/23 9:17 PM ET
by Mychael Schnell - 01/11/23 9:17 PM ET
Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.)
Greg Nash
Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) is seen during the thirteenth ballot for Speaker on Friday, January 6, 2023.

Four House Republicans are calling on Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) to resign from Congress amid revelations that the freshman lawmaker misrepresented parts of his resume and biography.

The quartet — all of whom are freshmen lawmakers hailing from New York — pointed to the mistruths Santos pushed on the campaign, arguing that he should step aside and allow someone else to represent the Empire State’s 3rd congressional district.

The group released statements after local GOP officials from Nassau County urged the congressman to immediately resign in a press conference on Wednesday. The New York Republican came under fire following reports that he misled voters about his education, employment and religion. He has since admitted to “embellishing” his resume.

Santos, however, is remaining defiant despite the pressure to leave his seat, vowing not to step down. And Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Wednesday said the freshman lawmaker “will continue to serve.”

Here are the House Republicans who have called on Santos to resign. 

Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-N.Y.)

D’Esposito was the first House Republican to call on Santos to resign, writing in a statement that his lies had “irreparably broken” the trust between the congressman and his constituents. 

“When public servants deceive and mislead those they are tasked with serving, they are no longer fit to work for the people,” D’Esposito wrote. “It has become clear that Congressman George Santos’ many hurtful lies and mistruths surrounding his history have irreparably broken the trust of the residents he is sworn in to serve.” 

“For his betrayal of the public’s trust, I call on Congressman George Santos to resign,” he added. 

D’Esposito, who represents the district next to Santos’s, appeared virtually at the Nassau County GOP press conference Wednesday, where he denounced his colleague. “I join with you, and I join with my colleagues, in saying that Geoge Santos does not have the ability to serve here in the House of Representatives, and should resign,” he said at the press conference. 

Rep. Nick Langworthy (R-N.Y.) 

Langworthy, the chairman of the New York State Republican Committee, issued a statement on Wednesday backing the call from Nassau County Republicans for Santos to resign.

The congressman said Santos has proven he is unable to be “an effective representative.” 

“I support the Nassau Republicans’ decision today to request the resignation of George Santos,” Langworthy said. “It’s clear that he cannot be an effective representative and it would be in the best interest of the taxpayers to have new leadership.”

“I will continue working with our local elected officials to ensure that trust and dignity are restored to the 3rd congressional district,” he added. 

Rep. Nick LaLota (R-N.Y.) 

LaLota said Santos should resign in a statement on Wednesday, pointing to “his outrageously substandard conduct.” The freshman lawmaker also cited accusations that Santos, while voting on the House floor last week, flashed a white-power symbol. 

“With Santos neither taking ownership of his lies nor demonstrating respect for the office he fraudulently obtained — as evidenced by Santos flashing a ‘White Power’ sign on the House floor last week — I am not calling on Santos to resign,” LaLota said. 

“Santos’ resignation will help pave New Yorkers a path to having a Representative in Congress with integrity and respect and will give House Republicans an opportunity to govern without this shame and distraction,” he added. 

LaLota’s call for resignation after the New York Republican last month said the House Ethics Committee should conduct a “full investigation” into Santos. 

On Wednesday, he said such a probe “is necessary” to understand “the depth” of Santos’ controversy. 

“Three weeks ago, I condemned George Santos’ campaign of lies and deceit by calling for a House Ethics investigation into his outrageously substandard conduct. Such an investigation is necessary for New Yorkers to fully comprehend the depth of Santos’ scam and to hold him accountable,” LaLota said. 

Rep. Brandon Williams (R-N.Y.) 

Williams on Wednesday said Santos should resign because voters elected him to serve in Washington “in part due to his biographical exaggerations and apparent deceptions.” “As more revelations become public, I concur with the Nassau Republicans’ decision to request George Santos’s resignation,” Williams wrote in a statement. “Their constituents in NY-3 elected Representative Santos in party due to his biographical exaggerations and apparent deceptions.” 

“He must resign,” he added.

Tags Anthony D'Esposito Anthony D'Esposito Brandon Williams George Santos George Santos House Ethics Committee Kevin McCarthy Nassau County New York New York State Republican Committee Nick LaLota Nick Langworthy United States House of Representatives

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. The Biden papers and the Mar-a-Lago documents: Apples and oranges?
  2. Walmart removes ‘inappropriate’ boots from online ...
  3. The American public no longer believes the Supreme Court is impartial
  4. Data dictates who will win the Mega Millions lottery
  5. Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
  6. FAA outage: What happened and how airlines are responding
  7. Here are Tuesday’s winning Mega Millions numbers for the $1.1B jackpot
  8. Pressure mounts on House GOP to punish Santos
  9. Second batch of classified Biden docs found at new location: report
  10. Nation closing in on $31.4T borrowing limit 
  11. McCarthy: George Santos shouldn’t be on any top House committees
  12. House passes first GOP abortion bill days into new session
  13. White House extends COVID-19 public health emergency once again
  14. NYC’s No Pants Subway Ride canceled again
  15. White House spars with reporters over Biden classified documents questions
  16. Handful of McCarthy detractors get new top committee assignments
  17. Democrats want Biden to run against House GOP
  18. Democrat appears to flip Virginia state Senate seat in closely watched special ...
Load more

Video

See all Video