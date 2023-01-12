trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

New York Democrats introduce Santos Act with penalties for candidates who lie about qualifications

by Caroline Vakil - 01/12/23 11:31 AM ET
by Caroline Vakil - 01/12/23 11:31 AM ET
Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.)
Greg Nash
Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) is seen during the thirteenth ballot for Speaker on Friday, January 6, 2023.

New York Reps. Dan Goldman (D) and Ritchie Torres (D) introduced the Santos Act on Thursday — legislation targeting embattled GOP Rep. George Santos (N.Y.) — that would require candidates to submit more personal information about themselves when filing to run for Congress.

The legislation, called the Stopping Another Non Truthful Office Seeker Act, would require candidates running for a House or Senate seat to provide information about their educational background, employment history and military service. 

The bill would also establish a penalty of a $100,000 fine, one-year imprisonment or both if someone lied about their credentials. The introduced legislation comes as lawmakers are calling on Santos to resign after he admitted that he fabricated details about where he had claimed to have graduated from college, worked and his religious upbringing, among other details.

“The web of lies George Santos used to defraud his voters is a threat to our free and fair elections, and we have an obligation to ensure nothing like this ever happens again,” Goldman said in a statement.

Torres in his own statement called Santos’s fabrications “a stain on our Democratic process” and said it “threatens to corrupt” Congress. 

Earlier this week, Torres and Goldman filed a complaint urging the House Ethics Committee to investigate Santos over his financial disclosure reports.

The growing number of probes and controversies have pushed House Republicans in New York to call on the embroiled congressman to resign, though House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is not backing those calls at this point. Santos, for his part, has remained defiant, reiterating to reporters on Thursday he plans to continue serving in Congress.

“I will not resign. I will be continuing to hold my office elected by the people,” the first-term congressman said outside his office this week. 

Tags George Santos

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Putin running out of options in global pressure campaign
  2. DeSantis fields growing criticism from fellow 2024 Republicans
  3. Politics or by-the-book? Investigating Biden’s classified documents
  4. Walmart removes ‘inappropriate’ boots from online ...
  5. Lawyers find additional classified documents in Biden’s Wilmington garage
  6. Trump discussed striking North Korea with nuclear weapon, blaming another ...
  7. Harris navigates double standard in unscripted moments as VP 
  8. Alabama official indicted on voter fraud charges, accused of ballot stuffing in ...
  9. Garland to make statement amid special counsel speculation on Biden docs
  10. Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
  11. GOP divisions over Social Security, Medicare cuts forecast tough fights ahead
  12. Banning gas stoves gets Americans’ blood boiling
  13. Russia releases US Navy veteran detained for nearly a year
  14. White House extends COVID-19 public health emergency once again
  15. The Biden papers and the Mar-a-Lago documents: Apples and oranges?
  16. Former Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts tapped to fill Sasse’s Senate seat
  17. Data dictates who will win the Mega Millions lottery
  18. McCarthy says he thinks Biden knew his office had classified documents
Load more

Video

See all Video