trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

House conservatives rip resolution calling for bust to honor Zelensky in Capitol 

by Julia Mueller - 01/12/23 11:46 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 01/12/23 11:46 AM ET
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) speaks to a reporter after a closed-door House Republican conference meeting on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

House conservatives on Thursday bashed a resolution that called for a bust of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to be installed in the U.S. Capitol to honor the Kyiv leader.  

“Absolutely NOT! We serve AMERICA NOT UKRAINE!” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) wrote on Twitter, sharing a photo of the resolution introduced Monday by Rep. Joe Wilson (R-S.C.). 

Wilson’s proposal would direct the House Fine Arts Board to obtain a bust of the Ukrainian president and then to find “suitable, permanent location” for the statue in the House side of the U.S. Capitol Complex.

“There is now a House resolution that seeks to put a display of Zelenskyy’s head in the US Capitol. Was the $100+ billion to Ukraine not enough?” Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) wrote on Twitter

The call for a Zelensky tribute comes just weeks after he made an unprecedented trip to the U.S., his first out of Ukraine since Russia invaded in February, where he met with President Biden in the Oval Office and gave a historic address to a joint session of Congress. 

Days after the visit, Congress passed its massive government funding bill, which included some $45 billion in aid for Ukraine, and the Pentagon pledged another $1.85 billion and the use of the U.S. Patriot missile system to shore up Ukraine’s air defense.   

The House conservatives’ opposition to their fellow Republican’s resolution Thursday highlights tensions within the GOP over how to respond to the Russia-Ukraine war and whether the new GOP-run House will support continued aid to Kyiv. 

Wilson first introduced the resolution to add Zelensky’s bust in March, shortly after the start of the war. 

Tags Andy Biggs Andy Biggs Biden bust Department of Defense House Fine Arts Board Joe Wilson Joe Wilson Kyiv Marjorie Taylor Greene Marjorie Taylor Greene Statue U.S. Capitol U.S. House Of Representatives Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Volodymyr Zelensky

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Putin running out of options in global pressure campaign
  2. DeSantis fields growing criticism from fellow 2024 Republicans
  3. Politics or by-the-book? Investigating Biden’s classified documents
  4. Walmart removes ‘inappropriate’ boots from online ...
  5. Lawyers find additional classified documents in Biden’s Wilmington garage
  6. Trump discussed striking North Korea with nuclear weapon, blaming another ...
  7. Harris navigates double standard in unscripted moments as VP 
  8. Alabama official indicted on voter fraud charges, accused of ballot stuffing in ...
  9. Garland to make statement amid special counsel speculation on Biden docs
  10. Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
  11. GOP divisions over Social Security, Medicare cuts forecast tough fights ahead
  12. Banning gas stoves gets Americans’ blood boiling
  13. Russia releases US Navy veteran detained for nearly a year
  14. White House extends COVID-19 public health emergency once again
  15. The Biden papers and the Mar-a-Lago documents: Apples and oranges?
  16. Former Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts tapped to fill Sasse’s Senate seat
  17. Data dictates who will win the Mega Millions lottery
  18. McCarthy says he thinks Biden knew his office had classified documents
Load more

Video

See all Video