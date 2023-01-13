trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

McCarthy says he will look at expunging Trump impeachment

by Julia Shapero - 01/13/23 7:58 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 01/13/23 7:58 AM ET

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said on Thursday that he would consider expunging one or both of former President Trump’s impeachments.

“I would understand why members would want to bring that forward,” McCarthy said in response to a question at a press conference on Thursday, before listing off several other key priorities for House Republicans. 

“But I understand why individuals want to do it, and we’d look at it,” he added.

In the last Congress, a group of more than 30 House Republicans led by Rep. Markwayne Mullin (Okla.) put forward a resolution to expunge Trump’s impeachment in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. The resolution was supported by the fourth-ranking Republican in the House, Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (N.Y.).

A smaller group, again led by Mullin, also introduced a resolution to expunge Trump’s December 2019 impeachment for allegedly attempting to withhold military aid from Ukraine in an effort to pressure the country to investigate the business dealings of President Biden’s son Hunter Biden.

The Senate ultimately acquitted Trump in both impeachments, after failing to reach the two-thirds majority required to convict him.

Tags Biden Donald Trump Elise Stefanik Hunter Biden impeachment Jan. 6 Capitol riot Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthy Markwayne Mullin Trump impeachment ukraine

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Another House Republican calls for George Santos to resign
  2. Youngkin’s political brand at risk after GOP losses in Virginia
  3. Walmart removes ‘inappropriate’ boots from online ...
  4. DeSantis fields growing criticism from fellow 2024 Republicans
  5. GOP divided in rush to impeach Mayorkas
  6. McCarthy says he will look at expunging Trump impeachment
  7. Transgender youth health care bans have a new target: adults
  8. Putin running out of options in global pressure campaign
  9. Trump Organization fined $1.6M in tax fraud case
  10. Paul Ryan: Trump is a ‘proven loser’
  11. Sanders bans ‘Latinx’ on first day as Arkansas governor
  12. McCarthy amplifies vow to keep Schiff, Swalwell off Intel Committee
  13. Alabama official indicted on voter fraud charges, accused of ballot stuffing in ...
  14. Mega Millions: These numbers have been drawn the most since the last jackpot
  15. Democrats deliver as Republicans dither
  16. GOP divisions over Social Security, Medicare cuts forecast tough fights ahead
  17. Democrats in tough spot with Biden classified documents
  18. Can you increase your odds at the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot?
Load more

Video

See all Video