House

Schumer blasts ‘extreme’ House GOP agenda: American people don’t want Congress to ‘just’ investigate

by Julia Shapero - 01/13/23 9:59 AM ET
Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.)
Greg Nash
Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) addresses reporters following the weekly policy luncheon on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer blasted House Republicans’ “extreme” agenda on Friday for focusing so heavily on investigations in its first real week of business in Congress.

“You know what the American people want us to do — they want us to do things to make their lives better,” Schumer told CNN on Friday morning. “They don’t want just Congress to investigate”

The House voted strictly along party lines on Tuesday to form the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government within the Judiciary Committee.

The subcommittee, which will be led by Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), aims to investigate what Republicans view as the federal government’s targeting of the right. However, it has largely been viewed as an effort to respond to the litany of investigations into former President Trump over the last few years.

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), head of the House Oversight Committee, also launched a probe into President Biden and his family on Wednesday, requesting information about the Biden family’s finances from the Treasury Department.

An investigation into the Biden administration’s messy withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 is also underway in the House Foreign Affairs Committee, under the leadership of Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas). 

House Republicans have also suggested that they plan to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Biden administration’s border policies.

Tags Biden Chuck Schumer Chuck Schumer House Foreign Affairs Committee House Judiciary Committee House Oversight Committee House Republicans Investigations James Comer James Comer Jim Jordan Jim Jordan Michael McCaul Trump weaponization select subcommittee

