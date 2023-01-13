trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

McCarthy invites Biden to deliver State of the Union on Feb. 7

by Emily Brooks - 01/13/23 1:21 PM ET
by Emily Brooks - 01/13/23 1:21 PM ET

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Friday invited President Biden to deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Feb. 7, and the president promptly accepted.

“The new year brings a new Congress, and with it, a responsibility to work towards an economy that is strong, a nation that is safe, a future that is built on freedom, and a government that is accountable,” McCarthy said in a letter to Biden, repeating taglines from House Republicans’ “Commitment to America” agenda released ahead of the midterm elections.

“The American people sent us to Washington to deliver a new direction for the country, to find common ground, and to debate their priorities,” McCarthy said. “In that spirit, it is my solemn obligation to invite you to speak before a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 so that you may fulfill your duty under the Constitution to report on the state of the union. Your remarks will inform our efforts to address the priorities of the American people.”

The president accepted the invitation.

“We have received Speaker McCarthy’s kind invitation, and the president has accepted it and looks forward to delivering the State of the Union address on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

The event will mark McCarthy’s first State of the Union address as Speaker.

Biden faces a new GOP House majority that has already started an avalanche of investigations into his administration and his family and that is gearing up to pressure him to cut government spending as a condition of raising the debt ceiling.

Brett Samuels contributed.

Tags Biden Karine Jean-Pierre Kevin McCarthy

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy says he will look at expunging Trump impeachment
  2. Yellen says US is projected to hit debt ceiling on Jan. 19
  3. Youngkin’s political brand at risk after GOP losses in Virginia
  4. DeSantis fields growing criticism from fellow 2024 Republicans
  5. Walmart removes ‘inappropriate’ boots from online ...
  6. Why Tesla is dropping prices across the US
  7. 16 Michigan GOP electors sued over documents claiming Trump won 2020 election
  8. Washington Post fact-checker gives GOP four ‘Pinocchios’ for IRS ...
  9. Paul Ryan: Trump is a ‘proven loser’
  10. GOP divided in rush to impeach Mayorkas
  11. Transgender youth health care bans have a new target: adults
  12. Democrats in tough spot with Biden classified documents
  13. Sweden discovers largest known rare earth mineral deposit in Europe
  14. Iowa official’s wife arrested, charged with voter fraud in 2020 election
  15. Another House Republican calls for George Santos to resign
  16. House GOP flocks to cable news as new majority takes center stage
  17. Putin running out of options in global pressure campaign
  18. Mega Millions: These numbers have been drawn the most since the last jackpot
Load more

Video

See all Video