trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

House Judiciary Committee launches probe into Biden’s handling of documents

by Mychael Schnell - 01/13/23 6:28 PM ET
by Mychael Schnell - 01/13/23 6:28 PM ET
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio)
Greg Nash
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) speaks to a reporter as he arrives for a closed-door House Republican conference meeting on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

The House Judiciary Committee is spearheading an investigation into the discovery of classified documents at President Biden’s home and office, less than two weeks after Republicans took control of the lower chamber.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the chairman of the panel, and Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.) penned a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday announcing the probe and requesting documents. The communication came one day after Garland named a special counsel to look into the potential mishandling of classified materials.

“We are conducting oversight of the Justice Department’s actions with respect to former Vice President Biden’s mishandling of classified documents, including the apparently unauthorized possession of classified material at a Washington, D.C. private office and in the garage of his Wilmington, Delaware residence,” the letter reads.

The Republican duo said Garland’s decision to appoint a special counsel raises “fundamental oversight questions that the Committee routinely examines.”

“We expect your complete cooperation with our inquiry,” they added.

The White House announced on Monday that Biden’s attorneys in November discovered documents at an office at the University of Pennsylvania in Washington. Biden had used the room as an office from 2017 to 2019 when he was an honorary professor at the college.

Days later, the White House said a second batch of documents had been found at Biden’s residence in Wilmington, Delaware. The president’s attorneys found all but one of the documents in storage space in the garage.

The discoveries prompted Garland on Thursday to appoint Robert Hur, a Trump appointee who previously served as U.S. attorney in Maryland, to serve as special counsel and investigate the matter.

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, requested information from the National Archives and Records Administration and the White House Counsel’s Office regarding the discovery of classified documents from Biden’s time as vice president.

Jordan and the Judiciary Committee are now launching their own investigation, requesting that Garland produce documents and communications relating to the appointment of Hur as special counsel and Biden’s mishandling of classified materials, among other subjects. They also want documents and communications between the DOJ, FBI and Executive Office of the President.

The committee requested the materials be sent by Jan. 27.

The letter zeroed in on concerns that it took the White House two months to announce the discovery of documents. Biden’s lawyers alerted the National Archives the day they found the materials in November — days before the midterm elections — and the agency then retrieved the materials the next day. The second batch of documents were found in Wilmington on Dec. 20 in a review that ended on Wednesday night.

Garland said the Justice Department learned about the documents found in Wilmington on Dec. 20. The White House, however, first alerted the public of the discoveries this week. 

“It is unclear when the Department first came to learn about the existence of these documents, and whether it actively concealed this information from the public on the eve of the 2022 elections,” Jordan and Johnson wrote. “It is also unclear what interactions, if any, the Department had with President Biden or his representatives about his mishandling of classified material.”

The Republicans went on to juxtapose the DOJ’s handling of the Biden documents with how it dealt with classified materials found at former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence — which involved a search warrant being executed at the Florida location.

In the Trump case, however, authorities raided Mar-a-Lago after several attempts to recover classified materials that they believed to be at the residence.

Tags Biden classified documents Department of Justice Executive Office of the President Federal Bureau of Investigation House Judiciary Committee House Oversight Committee James Comer Jim Jordan Jim Jordan Joe Biden Merrick Garland Merrick Garland Mike Johnson Mike Johnson National Archives and Records Administration Obama administration robert hur Washington D.C. Wilmington

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy says he will look at expunging Trump impeachment
  2. Missouri House adopts new dress code for women requiring covering of arms
  3. Sweden discovers largest known rare earth mineral deposit in Europe
  4. Mega Millions: These numbers have been drawn the most since the last jackpot
  5. Iowa official’s wife arrested, charged with voter fraud in 2020 election
  6. Transgender youth health care bans have a new target: adults
  7. Japan sells Tokyo as US linchpin of security against China, Russia 
  8. How late can you buy a Mega Millions ticket for the $1.1B jackpot?
  9. Why Tesla is dropping prices across the US
  10. Youngkin’s political brand at risk after GOP losses in Virginia
  11. DeSantis fields growing criticism from fellow 2024 Republicans
  12. GOP divided in rush to impeach Mayorkas
  13. Walmart removes ‘inappropriate’ boots from online ...
  14. Yellen says US is projected to hit debt ceiling on Jan. 19
  15. Schumer, Jeffries call on ‘MAGA Republicans’ to avoid default 
  16. Democrats in tough spot with Biden classified documents
  17. Washington Post fact-checker gives GOP four ‘Pinocchios’ for IRS ...
  18. We can, and likely will, see another George Santos if nothing changes
Load more

Video

See all Video