trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Most Republicans approve of McCarthy’s election after messy Speaker battle: poll

by Jared Gans - 01/14/23 9:26 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 01/14/23 9:26 AM ET
Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.)
Greg Nash
Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) holds his weekly on-camera press conference in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

Most Republicans approve of Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) election to lead the House following a marathon vote that took more than three days last week, according to a new poll. 

An Economist-YouGov poll released Thursday showed 59 percent of Republicans approve of McCarthy being elected Speaker, while 21 percent disapprove and 20 percent are not sure. 

A plurality of 46 percent of Republicans surveyed said they are not sure if they approve of how McCarthy is handling his job, while 42 percent said they strongly or somewhat approve. Only 12 percent said they strongly or somewhat disapprove of his performance. 

The poll showed a comfortable plurality of Republicans approved of McCarthy’s performance as minority leader throughout the Biden administration while he held that role. 

Republicans are much more optimistic about McCarthy’s ability to be an effective Speaker than Democrats or independents. Pollsters found 44 percent of Republicans expect him to be effective in his position, while only 19 percent of Democrats and 15 percent of independents said the same. 

More than half of all Democrats surveyed and almost a third of independents said he will not be effective. 

McCarthy eventually won the Speakership after the House conducted 15 ballots, its longest vote for a speaker since before the Civil War. 

He had the backing of most of the Republican conference throughout the votes, but about 20 hard-line members held out their support, denying him victory. They eventually either voted for him or voted “present,” abstaining to allow him to clinch the win with a lower threshold to reach a majority of votes. 

But McCarthy needed to agree to multiple concessions to win their support, including allowing for a single member of the Republican conference to make a motion to remove the Speaker from their position, which would force the House to take a vote. 

McCarthy negotiated with those opposed to him over the course of weeks leading up to the vote, giving them numerous concessions, including commitments to launch committees to investigate the Biden administration in various areas. 

That led some of McCarthy’s supporters to express frustration with his detractors for refusing to support him despite a number of their demands being met. 

The YouGov poll found Republicans were split evenly, 34 percent to 34 percent, about whether McCarthy’s opponents were voting against him to give themselves more power or because they had serious concerns about McCarthy. Independents were also closely divided on that question, but Democrats overwhelmingly said they believe the detractors’ opposition was about gaining power. 

The poll was conducted from Jan. 7 to Jan. 10 among 1,500 U.S. adults. The margin of error was about 3 points.

Tags Economist/YouGov poll House Republicans House speaker Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthy

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats worry Biden controversy will be Clinton emails repeat
  2. Five more classified documents found at Biden’s Wilmington home, lawyer says
  3. Risk of prosecution on Biden, Trump docs differs due to cooperation
  4. McCarthy says he will look at expunging Trump impeachment
  5. How McCarthy won: Inside one of the most dramatic weeks in the House
  6. Walmart removes ‘inappropriate’ boots from online ...
  7. Illinois paramedics face first-degree murder charges over patient’s death
  8. White House under pressure to explain why it didn’t reveal documents ...
  9. Missouri House adopts new dress code for women requiring covering of arms
  10. Transgender youth health care bans have a new target: adults
  11. DeSantis fields growing criticism from fellow 2024 Republicans
  12. Why Tesla is dropping prices across the US
  13. Yellen says US is projected to hit debt ceiling on Jan. 19
  14. Sweden discovers largest known rare earth mineral deposit in Europe
  15. Philly’s newly ID’d ‘Boy in the Box’ gets grave marker at 70
  16. Line of succession: Senate Democrats overthrow tradition in a victory for ...
  17. McCarthy amplifies vow to keep Schiff, Swalwell off Intel Committee
  18. Gallego’s wife fires back over gas stove tweet: ‘Tells you who does the ...
Load more

Video

See all Video