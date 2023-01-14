trending:

House

Oregon rep suffers concussion after being hit by car Friday night

by Julia Shapero - 01/14/23 5:34 PM ET
Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-Ore.) arrives for a closed-door House Democratic Caucus meeting on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
Greg Nash

Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-Ore.) suffered a concussion on Friday night after being hit by a car.

Natalie Crofts, the congresswoman’s communications director, said in a tweet on Saturday that Bonamici and her husband were struck by a car while crossing the street at a crosswalk in Portland, Ore.

Bonamici was treated for a concussion and laceration to her head and has since been released from the hospital to recover at home, Crofts added. Her husband was also treated for minor injuries.

“The Congresswoman is expected to make a full recovery, but will be unable to attend the town hall meetings in Clatsop and Tillamook Counties today and other public events while she heals,” Crofts said.

Bonamici has represented Oregon’s 1st Congressional District, which sits in the state’s northwest corner, since 2012.

