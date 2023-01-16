Oregon rep thanks first responders who treated her after being hit by car 

Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-Ore.) on Sunday thanked the first responders who treated her and her husband after the two were hit by a car while crossing a street in Portland, Ore.

“Thank you to everyone for your well wishes, and to the first responders and health care workers who provided the care we needed. My husband and I are continuing to recover at home, and are grateful for your kind thoughts and support,” Bonamici said on Twitter.

The congresswoman was treated for a concussion and a laceration to her head, and her husband also suffered minor injuries, according to Bonamici’s communications director, Natalie Crofts.

Bonamici was released from the hospital to recover at home and is expected to make a full recovery, though she’s unable to make public events in the state or in Washington, D.C., while she’s healing.

Bonamici represents Oregon’s northwest coast and parts of Portland, the state’s 1st Congressional District, and has held her House seat since 2012.

— Updated at 7:43 a.m.