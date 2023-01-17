trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

McCarthy says he ‘always had a few questions’ about Santos résumé

by Emily Brooks - 01/17/23 8:47 AM ET
by Emily Brooks - 01/17/23 8:47 AM ET

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said that he “always” had some questions about Rep. George Santos’s (R-N.Y.) résumé, showing some of his first apprehension about the first-term New York representative weeks after revelations of Santos’s vast fabrications about his background.

“I always had a few questions about it,” McCarthy told CNN on Capitol Hill on Monday, referring to Santos’s résumé.

McCarthy also commented about a person working for Santos who allegedly impersonated McCarthy’s chief of staff to solicit campaign donations during his 2020 and 2022 campaigns.

“You know, I didn’t know about that. It happened, and I know they corrected it, but I was not notified about that until a later date,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy added that he had talked to Santos about the impersonation.

The comments from McCarthy follow a CNN report saying that Dan Conston, president of the McCarthy-aligned Congressional Leadership Fund PAC, had expressed concerns about Santos to lawmakers and donors, citing an unnamed source.

McCarthy has declined to call for Santos to resign over his résumé fabrications and embellishments, though several other New York House Republicans have.

“I try to stick by the Constitution. The voters elected him to serve. If there is a concern, and he has to go through the Ethics, let him move through that,” McCarthy told reporters last week, referring to the House Ethics Committee.

“He is going to have to build the trust here, and he’s going to have the opportunity to try to do that,” McCarthy said.

Tags George Santos George Santos Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthy

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Schumer, McCarthy working relationship off to rocky start
  2. Study suggests US freshwater fish highly contaminated with ‘forever ...
  3. The eight Senate seats most likely to flip in 2024
  4. McCarthy says he ‘always had a few questions’ about Santos résumé
  5. Wyoming lawmakers propose ban on electric vehicle sales
  6. Experts see ‘desperation’ in ‘flailing’ Putin’s war leadership shuffle
  7. Press: GOP House agenda is MAGA on steroids 
  8. Biden documents case marks Garland’s latest test
  9. NY Republican calls for DOJ, FEC to freeze Santos campaign funds
  10. Trump on possible DeSantis challenge: ‘We’ll handle that the way I handle ...
  11. The religious persecution on our doorstep
  12. Biden knocks ‘fiscally demented’ Republicans in MLK Day speech
  13. Did a Democrat leak the Biden ‘filegate’ scandal to the press?
  14. The Hill’s Morning Report — Biden, House GOP trade blows
  15. 2023 stamp price increases are about to kick in
  16. New Mexico official ‘grateful’ after former candidate’s arrest in ...
  17. Biden’s classified documents headache won’t go away quietly
  18. These US cities have the worst life expectancy, report finds
Load more

Video

See all Video