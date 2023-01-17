NY Democrat: Santos a ‘danger to our democracy and national security’

Democratic Rep. Richie Torres (N.Y.) in a new op-ed called fellow Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) a “danger to our democracy and national security” amid the slew of federal investigations the embattled first-term lawmaker is currently facing.

In a piece published by NBC News on Tuesday, Torres said that Santos, who defeated Democrat Robert Zimmerman in New York’s 3rd Congressional District in November’s midterm elections, lied to voters on almost every aspect of his personal and professional life, noting Santos’s failures to tell the truth about his “family heritage, education, business dealings, and philanthropic endeavors.”

“Under normal circumstances, the depth and breadth of his deception would shame one into resigning from public office,” Torres wrote in his op-ed. “But these are not normal times, and Santos is shameless not only in lying but in lying about his lying.”

Torres also noted Santos’s recent appearance on a podcast hosted by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) where he told the lawmaker that he has lived an “honest life.”

“Never mind all the lies Santos has told and the multiple criminal investigations accusing him of wrongdoing,” Torres noted in his op-ed.

Torres added that every American should be worried about “the risk” of Santos gaining access to classified information within his congressional duties, saying that “it boggles the mind” how anyone who could mislead people could be trusted to serve in a position in Congress.

“The presence of this man in Congress is a danger to our democracy and national security, a disgrace to this institution, and a major distraction from the pressing problems that are far more worthy of our time, energy and attention,” Torres wrote in his op-ed. “It’s time for Santos to recognize that he cannot serve the public he defrauded. His ability to govern has been weakened by a complete collapse of credibility.”

Torres is the latest among New York-based lawmakers who have called for Santos to resign from his position in Congress.

Santos, 34, is currently facing investigations from federal authorities over potential campaign finance violations and an investigation from Nassau County over the fabrications and lies he made during his campaign.

Torres, along with fellow New York Rep. Dan Goldman (D), earlier this month introduced legislation called the Santos Act that would require potential candidates to file more information about themselves when running for public office.