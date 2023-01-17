trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

George Santos gets two committee assignments

by Emily Brooks - 01/17/23 5:45 PM ET
by Emily Brooks - 01/17/23 5:45 PM ET

The House GOP Steering Committee on Tuesday recommended that embattled Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) sit on the House Small Business Committee and House Science, Space and Technology Committee, according to sources familiar with the assignments.

Santos’s assignment to the panels comes after multiple members of his own party have called on him to resign over his admitted fabrications about his work history and education, questions about his campaign finances, misleading claims of Jewish heritage and reported charges in Brazil related to checkbook fraud (which Santos has denied), among other issues.

The recommendation from the House GOP Steering Committee, a panel of around 30 members of House leadership and elected regional representatives, will have to be approved by the full House Republican Conference. The conference typically approves the steering panel’s recommendation.

Rep. Roger Williams (R-Texas) is the newly-assigned chairman of the Small Business Committee, which has jurisdiction over the Small Business Administration and implemented the Paycheck Protection Program loan program authorized in response to COVID-19.  

“I don’t condone what he said, what he’s done. I don’t think anybody does. But that’s not my role. He was elected. He represents a million people,” Williams said of Santos on Tuesday, CNN reported.

Rep. Frank Lucas (R-Okla.) is chairman of the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology, which has jurisdiction over energy, astronautical, marine and other research areas, as well as agencies like the National Weather Service.

A spokesperson for the panel declined comment.

Before his resume fabrications were revealed, Santos told NY1 in November that he hoped to sit on the House Financial Services Committee, “based on my 14-year background in capital markets,” and the House Foreign Affairs Committee, “based on my, I guess, multicultural background as a human being.”

“I think those would be natural fits, and those are also where my passions lie,” Santos said at the time.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has declined to call on Santos to resign, and said the freshman lawmaker would sit on committees.

“I try to stick by the Constitution. The voters elected him to serve. If there is a concern, and he has to go through the Ethics, let him move through that,” McCarthy told reporters last week, referring to the House Ethics Committee.

“He is going to have to build the trust here, and he’s going to have the opportunity to try to do that,” McCarthy said.

Santos is under investigation in New York, but has not been charged with any crime in the U.S. Lawmakers in the past have continued to serve in Congress and on committees until they were found guilty of a crime.

Updated at 6:26 p.m.

Tags Frank Lucas George Santos Kevin McCarthy Roger Williams

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar land Oversight committee assignments after ...
  2. The eight Senate seats most likely to flip in 2024
  3. Here are the 10 states with the least healthy populations
  4. Wyoming lawmakers propose ban on electric vehicle sales
  5. Study suggests US freshwater fish highly contaminated with ‘forever ...
  6. George Santos gets two committee assignments
  7. DeSantis prohibits Florida state-run fund managers from considering ESG factors
  8. Trump on possible DeSantis challenge: 'We'll handle that the way I handle ...
  9. White House charges GOP with hypocrisy on Trump, Biden 
  10. Did Biden just give Trump a ‘get out of jail free’ card?
  11. Schumer, McCarthy working relationship off to rocky start
  12. McConnell calls on Department of Justice to treat Trump and Biden equally 
  13. How the war in Ukraine could end sooner than expected
  14. Here’s how California is trying to hold on to its rainwater 
  15. White House calls on McCarthy to publicize details of deals with conservatives
  16. White House struggles with messaging strategy over Biden documents 
  17. Wyoming lawmakers say they got what they wanted with proposal to ban EVs
  18. ‘The View’s’ Behar says Biden should admit to hypocrisy over classified ...
Load more

Video

See all Video