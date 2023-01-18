trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

GOP lawmaker urges White House to provide longer-range munitions to Ukraine

by Olafimihan Oshin - 01/18/23 8:06 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 01/18/23 8:06 PM ET
Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.) is seen during the third day of the 118th session of Congress on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.) urged the Biden administration to provide longer-range munitions to her native country of Ukraine as the sovereign country’s war with Russia slowly approaches a full year of battle. 

In a statement on Wednesday, Spartz said that the Biden administration must be “proactive” to address and provide the proper security assistance to Ukrainian armed forces, noting how the next six months of the war can be brutal for Ukraine without the necessary artillery. 

Spartz, a Ukrainian-born lawmaker, asked the White House to provide Guided Multiple Rocket Launch System (GMLRS) or Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) munitions to her native country. 

“The next six months will be critical to the brutal war in Ukraine and longer-range capabilities will be crucial for its success,” Spatz said in a statement Wednesday. “The Biden Administration needs to be proactive for a change and provide proper security assistance to the Ukrainian Army more timely to deter further Russian aggression.” 

Spartz also added that it doesn’t make any sense to provide resources based on “the notion” that an 80 km rocket can’t reach Russia while a 300 km rocket can, noting how both countries “share over a thousands miles of border” with one another 

“What these capabilities would do is to help the Ukrainian military to better defend its cities in Eastern Ukraine where the Russian army has pulled back its artillery to a ‘safe’ distance on the occupied Ukrainian territories,” Spartz concluded in her statement. 

Spartz’s remarks come a month after Congress passed a $1.7 trillion government funding package that includes $45 million for Ukraine and other allies of NATO.

Meanwhile, prominent GOP lawmakers like Lauren Boebert (Colo.) have been public about their disapproval of the continuing aid to Ukraine in the latter half of the past year.

“Biden needs to understand that we are the USA not the US-ATM,” Boebert wrote on Twitter.

Tags Biden long-range missiles Russia Russia-Ukraine conflict The Biden Administration Ukraine Victoria Spartz Victoria Spartz

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump trounces DeSantis in potential GOP primary match-up, new poll finds
  2. Greene knocks Gaetz in exchange over committee assignments
  3. Russia is planning a major offensive. Here’s what that might look like.
  4. McCarthy goes on attack against red-state Senate Democrats
  5. Polar bear kills woman, boy in Alaska
  6. Vaccine hesitancy is surging again, regardless of the science
  7. White House rips appointment of ‘extreme MAGA members’ to House Oversight ...
  8. Here are the 10 states with the least healthy populations
  9. How the war in Ukraine could end sooner than expected
  10. Five ways a debt limit crisis could derail the US economy
  11. Study suggests US freshwater fish highly contaminated with ‘forever ...
  12. Rep. Steube ‘sustained several injures’ during an accident on his property
  13. What is ChatGPT? AI technology sends schools scrambling to preserve learning
  14. Harvard Medical School announces withdrawal from U.S. News & World Report ...
  15. White House charges GOP with hypocrisy on Trump, Biden 
  16. Wyoming lawmakers propose ban on electric vehicle sales
  17. The eight Senate seats most likely to flip in 2024
  18. Did Biden just give Trump a ‘get out of jail free’ card?
Load more

Video

See all Video