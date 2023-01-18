Rep. Steube ‘sustained several injures’ during an accident on his property

Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) sustained “several injuries” in an accident on his property late Wednesday afternoon, his office said in a statement on Twitter.

“We will provide additional updates when possible,” his office added. “Please pray for the Congressman and his family.”

Media platform Florida Politics wrote that Steube was “reportedly doing routine home maintenance and apparently fell from his roof about 25 feet off the ground.”

Several fellow members of Congress from Florida offered their prayers to Steube and his family on Wednesday night in the wake of the accident.

“Horrible to hear about @RepGregSteube’s accident earlier today,” Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-Fla.) said on Twitter. “Sandy and I are keeping him and his family in our thoughts and prayers and wishing him a very speedy recovery.”

“Erika and I are praying for our friend and fellow Southwest Floridian, Congressman Greg Steube, and his family during this difficult time,” Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) also wrote in a tweet. “You’re one of the strongest people I know, and I have no doubt you’ll overcome this.”

Steube has represented Florida’s 17th Congressional District since 2019. He was recently selected to serve on the House Ways and Means Committee, as the House Republican Steering Committee hands out assignments for the new Congress.