House

Steube ‘making progress’ after spending night in ICU from a ladder fall

by Mychael Schnell - 01/19/23 11:12 AM ET
Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) arrives for a closed-door House Republican conference meeting on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) is “making progress” after spending a night in the ICU following a 25-foot fall from a ladder on his property in Sarasota, Florida.

The update comes one day after Steube’s office Wednesday night said the congressman “sustained several injuries” during an accident on his property that afternoon, without disclosing additional details.

“The Congressman was knocked approximately 25 feet down off a ladder while cutting tree limbs on his Sarasota property yesterday afternoon,” his official Twitter account wrote Thursday morning.

“The Congressman spent the night in the ICU where several serious injuries are still under assessment but not life threatening at this time. He is making progress and in good spirits,” his office added in a separate tweet.

Steube’s office thanked the individual who “immediately called 911” after witnessing the congressman’s fall, in addition to members of the press “who waited patiently to accurately report the incident before releasing falsities to the public.”

“Thank you to all who continue to pray for Congressman Steube,” the office added.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said he spoke to Steube Thursday morning and that the congressman “is in good spirits.”

“Our entire conference prays for a swift recovery,” he added on Twitter.

The Speaker also said he informed Steube that he will serve on the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, adding “he is eager to get back to work!”

News broke of Steube’s accident Thursday night, with his official Twitter account saying the congressman was involved in an incident. It also asked the public to pray for Steube and his family.

Lawmakers reacted to the update from Steube’s office on Thursday.

“Continuing to pray for you, your family, and your medical team. I’m very glad to hear you’re improving and in good spirits,” Rep. Jim Baird (R-Ind.) wrote on Twitter.

“Greg Steube is as tough as they come,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said in a tweet. “Ginger and I are praying for your full and speedy recovery, my friend.”

