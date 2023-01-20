trending:

House

Pelosi chokes up discussing husband’s recovery: Will take ‘a little while for him to be back to normal’

by Julia Shapero - 01/20/23 12:51 PM ET
Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)
Greg Nash
Then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) addresses reporters during her weekly press conference on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in a new interview opens up about her husband’s recovery from the violent attack he suffered in October.

“He’s doing OK,” Pelosi told CNN’s Chris Wallace in the interview, set to air on Sunday night. “It’s going to take a little while for him to be back to normal.” 

Paul Pelosi was attacked by an intruder with a hammer who broke into the couple’s San Francisco home in search of the then-Speaker. He underwent surgery for a skull fracture and injuries to his right arm and hands.

Nancy Pelosi and her family have previously said that Paul Pelosi will face a long recovery process from the injuries he sustained in the attack.

“Anyone who’s had a head injury knows that you have to be very careful,” she told Wallace. “You have to be careful about movement. You have to careful about light. You have to be careful about sound.”

“And it just takes a while, probably another three or four months according to the doctors, for him to be really himself,” she added.

Pelosi also noted that she feels particularly saddened by the attack because the man charged, 42-year-old David DePape, was searching for her.

“My dear husband, who’s not even that political actually, paid the price,” she said. 

