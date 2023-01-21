trending:

House

Rep. Greg Steube returns home from hospital after fall from ladder

by Julia Shapero - 01/21/23 6:45 PM ET
Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) is seen during the fourth ballot for Speaker on the second day of the 118th session of Congress on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) returned home from the hospital on Saturday, after suffering “several serious injuries” in a 25-foot fall from a ladder on his property earlier this week.

“I’m grateful to be home and recovering after being discharged from the hospital today,” Steube said in a tweet. “All praise and glory goes to God! Jen and I remain endlessly blessed by the prayers and support from our friends, family, and community.”

The Florida Republican was knocked off a ladder while cutting tree limbs on his property in Sarasota, Fla., on Wednesday, falling about 25 feet, his office said. He spent the night in the ICU before being moved out of intensive care on Thursday afternoon.

“I would like to extend my deepest thanks to the entire team at Sarasota Memorial Hospital for the excellent care I received,” Steube added. “My office will provide updates next week on how my recovery will impact my return to Washington.”

Steube is set to join the newly created Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government when he returns to Congress, Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Thursday.

“He is in good spirits, and our entire conference prays for a swift recovery,” McCarthy said in a tweet, after speaking with the congressman and his wife on Thursday morning. “I informed him he will serve on the Select Subcommittee … and he is eager to get back to work!”

