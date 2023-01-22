trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

‘Saturday Night Live’ targets George Santos

by Stephen Neukam - 01/22/23 9:07 AM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 01/22/23 9:07 AM ET

“Saturday Night Live” targeted Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) in its opening sketch this weekend, roasting the embattled lawmaker over his embellished résumé and recent controversies.

The skit featured Santos, played by Bowen Yang, as an NFL sideline reporter covering Saturday’s Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants playoff game for Fox. The hosts joked that they had to hire Santos when they saw his résumé mentioned winning a Heisman Trophy and having more championships than pro football legend Tom Brady.

The hosts joked that Santos was the first player in NFL history to lead the league in passing and rushing yards at the same time.

“I am proud to be the first African American quarterback to ever dunk a football,” the fake Santos said.

The skit continued with jokes about Santos’s claims about his athletic career and jabs at the latest claims that he performed as a drag queen in Brazil, which he has denied.

“I was young and I had fun at a festival. Sue me for having a life,” Santos said to reporters at an airport when asked about the claim on Saturday.

The skit ended with comedian Mikey Day saying, “George Santos represents America and can vote on wars.”

Santos has faced calls to resign after a wave of stories surfaced about the lawmaker’s claims regarding his past. He has admitted to embellishing his résumé but has refused to step down from his position in Congress. Republican leadership sat him on two House committees last week.

Updated at 9:33 a.m.

Tags drag queen George Santos George Santos santos drag queen Saturday Night Live SNL

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. ‘Saturday Night Live’ targets George Santos
  2. Democrats may have to bend on negotiations with GOP on debt ceiling 
  3. Walmart stores in 6 states no longer provide single-use bags at checkout: Which ...
  4. Two cheers for democracy in America
  5. I survived an abortion. Here’s what pro-lifers must do to end abortion once ...
  6. DeSantis sparks outrage with rejection of African American studies class
  7. School staff recall requests for help, past incidents preceding 6-year-old ...
  8. The five hardest hits from a judge’s scathing ruling against former President ...
  9. McCarthy tries to get out of his box on debt ceiling 
  10. What we know about how COVID-19 vaccines may affect menstrual cycles
  11. Who won the $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot? We may never actually know
  12. La Niña shows signs of ending. Is El Niño next?
  13. Tensions with evangelicals threaten Trump White House bid
  14. Six ways to escape the pit of credit-card debt
  15. Health experts still learning about omicron subvariant, now dominant in ...
  16. Sundance doc looks into Brett Kavanaugh investigation
  17. DOJ search of Biden home turned up more classified documents: lawyer
  18. A growing number of Americans face potentially crippling credit-card debt
Load more

Video

See all Video