Katherine Clarke’s daughter arrested in clash with police at Boston protest 

The daughter of House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) was arrested on Sunday in a clash with police at a protest in Boston, Mass., for allegedly spray-painting a monument and assaulting an officer.

“Last night, my daughter was arrested in Boston, Massachusetts. I love Riley, and this is a very difficult time in the cycle of joy and pain in parenting. This will be evaluated by the legal system, and I am confident in that process,” Clark said on Twitter.

Boston police arrested 23-year-old Riley Dowell on Saturday night after allegedly defacing the Parkman Bandstand Monument in the Boston Common with spray paint, according to a police department release, which used a previous name.

The graffiti Dowell tagged on the monument included “NO COP CITY” and “ACAB,” an acronym for “All Cops Are Bastards,” according to police.

An officer was reportedly hit in the face during Dowell’s arrest as some 20 other protesters surrounded the officers, shouting profanities through megaphones and blocking traffic on the nearby public street.

Dowell was charged with damage of property by graffiti, destruction of personal property and assault by means of a dangerous weapon and will likely be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.