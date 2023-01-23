trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Democrats ask GAO to investigate IRS Trump audit delay

by Lauren Sforza - 01/23/23 4:27 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 01/23/23 4:27 PM ET
The exterior of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) building in Washington.
Susan Walsh/Associated Press
The exterior of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) building in Washington.

A group of House Democrats sent a letter on Thursday asking the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to investigate why the IRS failed to “adequately conduct mandatory audits” into former President Trump’s tax returns.

Rep. Jimmy Gomez (Calif.) and 14 other Democratic representatives from the House Ways and Means Committee sent a letter to Gene Dodaro, the head of the GAO, to request an investigation into why the IRS did not complete its mandatory audits of Trump’s tax returns during his time in office.

In the letter obtained by The Hill, the lawmakers also requested that the GAO issue a report of its findings, including answering questions on why the IRS failed to complete the audits, why the agency did not ask for additional resources and how could Congress strengthen the presidential audit program.

“Members of Congress need further information related to the failures to conduct presidential audits during the Trump Administration to ensure that, as elected representatives, we are adequately equipped to assess and address the integrity and continued function of the presidential audit program, as well as necessary improvements to the program,” the letter states.

The Ways and Means Committee released a report into its investigation into the IRS’s presidential audit program in December, and found that the IRS did not audit Trump in 2017 or 2018, and that IRS started his first audit in 2019. The report also found that the IRS started auditing Trump the same day that then-House Ways and Means Committee Chair Richard Neal (D-Mass.) asked for Trump’s tax returns.

The letter said it appeared that only Neal’s request prompted the IRS to begin the audit of Trump’s tax returns. Shortly after the report was issued, House Democrats passed a bill that would legally require annual audits of the president’s tax returns.

The IRS regulations require that sitting presidents are audited every year, but this requirement is only outlined in the agency’s manual, not in federal law. The lawmakers who signed the letter are also asking the GAO for insights into how they can ensure the mandatory presidential audits occur every year.

“Given the urgency and gravity of the matter, we are requesting an audit to understand what additional resources and changes are necessary to ensure mandatory Presidential audits occur seamlessly,” the letter states.

Tags gao IRS Jimmy Gomez Jimmy Gomez Trump tax returns Ways and Means Committee

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Santos’s financial woes pile up, threatening his political career  
  2. Jeffries submits Schiff, Swalwell for Intel panel, forcing fight with McCarthy
  3. DeSantis defends rejection of African American studies class
  4. How Arizona, California and other states are trying to generate a whole new ...
  5. ChatGPT passes Wharton Business School test: research paper  
  6. Human microchip implants take center stage
  7. Juan Williams: Media is dancing to Trump’s tune with its frenzy over ...
  8. Police identify deceased 72-year-old suspect in Monterey Park mass shooting 
  9. Democrats reach agreement with GOP on House committee ratios
  10. More Oath Keepers found guilty of seditious conspiracy for role in Jan. 6
  11. Franklin Graham says he won’t endorse Trump in GOP primary race
  12. US has most buildings on list of world’s ten ugliest
  13. Democrats see Mississippi governor’s race as ripe for an upset
  14. Schumer calls on House GOP to unveil proposed spending cuts in debt ceiling ...
  15. Katherine Clark’s daughter arrested in clash with police at Boston protest 
  16. Netflix is preparing to charge for password sharing: Here’s what we know
  17. Man photographed in Pelosi office convicted on multiple Jan. 6 charges
  18. McConnell is a key player in approaching debt ceiling fight
Load more

Video

See all Video