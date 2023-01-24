Steube says he fractured pelvis, punctured lung in fall

Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) said he suffered a fractured pelvis, a punctured lung and several torn ligaments in his neck after falling 25 feet from a ladder on his property in Sarasota, Fla., last week.

“I am blessed to have a great support team in my wife Jennifer as well as numerous friends and family, including the Steube pups!” Steube said in a tweet, featuring a photo of the recovering congressman and his dogs. “Grateful for everyone’s prayers and well-wishes as I recover.”

Steube was cutting tree limbs at his Sarasota property last Wednesday, when he was knocked off a ladder and fell about 25 feet, his office said. The congressman spent the night in the ICU and was eventually released from the hospital on Saturday.

The Florida Republican noted that he will be unable to return to Washington for several weeks as he recovers.

“While I will be sidelined in Sarasota for several weeks, I will be carrying out as many of my congressional duties as possible, and our DC and district staff continue to be readily available to assist Floridians in FL-17,” he added on Twitter. “I’m eager to rejoin my colleagues in Washington as soon as possible!”

Several House Republicans responded to Steube’s latest update with well wishes, including Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

“We’re all pulling for you, Greg,” McCarthy said in a tweet.