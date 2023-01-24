trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Almost half of NY Republicans say Santos should resign: poll

by Olafimihan Oshin - 01/24/23 11:49 AM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 01/24/23 11:49 AM ET
Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.)
Greg Nash
Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) is seen during the ninth ballot for Speaker on the third day of the 118th session of Congress on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

Almost half of registered N.Y. Republicans believe that embattled Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) should resign from his position in the House chamber, according to a new poll. The first-term lawmaker is facing various investigations into his deceit and inconsistencies in his campaign fundraising. 

The Siena College Research Institute poll, published on Monday, found that 49 percent of Republican respondents said that Santos should resign from his position, while 26 percent said the first-term lawmaker shouldn’t step down . 

According to the poll, 64 percent of registered Democrats surveyed said they believe Santos should resign from the House, while 17 percent said they disagree with the sentiment. 

Fifty-nine percent of registered Independent respondents said they think Santos should step down, while 10 percent disagreed, according to the survey. 

When asked their opinion of Santos, 56 percent of respondents said they have an unfavorable opinion of him, while 16 percent said they have a favorable opinion of the lawmaker. 

Along party lines, 20 percent of Democrats, 15 percent of Republicans and 9 percent of Independents surveyed share a favorable opinion of Santos. 

The poll comes as Santos, who defeated Democrat Robert Zimmerman in New York’s 3rd Congressional District in the midterm elections, is facing investigations from federal authorities over potential campaign finance violations and an investigation by the Nassau County district attorney over lies he told during his campaign. 

Santos’s falsehoods range from inventing his professional résumé as a Wall Street financier, claiming to be Jewish and to have grandparents who fled the Holocaust, claiming to have played volleyball for a university he did not attend, and stating that he ran a charity that saved animals.

Despite calls for his resignation from some New York lawmakers, Santos has remained defiant. The House GOP leadership last week assigned the 34-year-old lawmaker to two committees.

The Siena College Research Institute poll was conducted from Jan. 15-19 with a total of 821 state respondents participating in the survey. The poll’s margin of error was 4.3 percentage points.

Tags George Santos George Santos George Santos House Committee on Science Space and Technology House Small Business Committee New York Siena College U.S. House Of Representatives

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Classified documents found at Pence’s Indiana home
  2. Here’s what you need to know about the GOP bill to abolish the tax code
  3. Trump leads Biden in hypothetical 2024 match-up: poll
  4. Earth’s inner core may have ‘paused’ its rotation and reversed, new study ...
  5. Human microchip implants take center stage
  6. Democrats itch for fight with GOP on expelling lawmakers from committees
  7. Santos’s financial woes pile up, threatening his political career  
  8. Survey finds Americans wildly misinformed on housing market 
  9. Santos claims he was target of assassination attempt in new video
  10. Spartz won't support McCarthy in denying Omar seat on Foreign Affairs committee
  11. The truth about Biden’s document debacle: He didn’t ‘self-report’
  12. Jeffries submits Schiff, Swalwell for Intel panel, forcing fight with McCarthy
  13. Democrats express alarm over Biden classified docs: ‘I’m very concerned’
  14. Netflix is preparing to charge for password sharing: Here’s what we know
  15. ChatGPT passes Wharton Business School test: research paper  
  16. Russia’s war in Ukraine pushes Doomsday Clock to closest point to midnight in ...
  17. Gallego: Senate’s 60-vote rule ‘a tool of obstruction’
  18. How Arizona, California and other states are trying to generate a whole new ...
Load more

Video

See all Video