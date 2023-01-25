trending:

House lawmakers hold moment of silence honoring victims of Monterey Park shooting

by Mychael Schnell - 01/25/23 10:32 PM ET
Capitol building
AP/Patrick Semansky
Clouds roll over the U.S. Capitol dome on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Lawmakers held a moment of silence on the House floor Wednesday to honor the victims of this weekend’s shooting in Monterey Park, Calif.

Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.) — who represents Monterey Park and previously served as the city’s mayor — led the moment of silence Wednesday afternoon. Members of the California delegation joined her in the well of the chamber, and a lawmaker held a sign listing the names of the 11 victims of the massacre.

“This last Saturday night, a shooter came into my hometown of Monterey Park, Calif., to a dance studio and killed 11 innocent people,” Chu said on the House floor. “Today, I rise to honor the memories of the 11 lives we lost.”

Lawmakers stood in silence for roughly 35 seconds.

Chu read the names of the victims: Valentino Marcos Alvero, Hongying Jian, Yu Lun Kao, Lilian Li, My Nhan, Ming Wei Ma, Diana Man Ling Tom, Muoi Dai Ung, Chia Ling Yau, Wen Tau Yu and Xiujuan Yu.

She also expressed hope for a speedy recovery for those injured in the massacre and spoke to the timing of the shooting: it occurred during a celebration for the Lunar New Year.

“Lunar New Year is a time of celebration for the thriving Asian American community in my hometown. Saturday’s senseless murders pierced the peace and joy of our celebrations and tore a hole through our hearts,” Chu said.

“This Lunar New Year was supposed to be a celebration of the Year of the Rabbit, characterized by hopefulness and peace. And so I urge my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to keep hope alive and work together to make our country a peaceful one free from this kind of horrific violence,” she added.

Eleven people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a ballroom in Monterey Park, a city in Los Angeles. A number of the victims — six women, five men — were Chinese immigrants, according to The New York Times. Their ages ranged between 57 and 76.

The suspected shooter — 72-year-old Huu Can Tran — was found dead inside a white van in a parking lot in Torrance, Calif. with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities are still working to identify the motive behind the attack.

