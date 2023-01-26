trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

First-term Democrats urge Congress to hold classified briefing on mass shootings

by Stephen Neukam - 01/26/23 10:51 AM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 01/26/23 10:51 AM ET
Associated Press/CHC Bold PAC

A group of first-term Democratic lawmakers is lobbying House leaders to hold a classified briefing from the FBI on mass shootings in the U.S. following recent massacres in California.

Reps. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.), Maxwell Alejandro Frost (D-Fla.) and Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) sent a letter to both Republican and Democratic House leaders on Wednesday requesting the briefing from the FBI and other agencies.

The lawmakers said they “believe it is the responsibility of elected officials to confront the horrific reality that many of our constituents are forced to face, and to determine a common-sense path forward towards stopping the epidemic of mass shootings our country faces.”

“The devastating reality of gun violence in America makes it impossible to even process one mass shooting before another one is perpetuated,” the lawmakers wrote to Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.).

“When these tragic events become so common, we risk becoming desensitized to the true horror of each one and the impact they have on the victims, their loved ones, and the community,” they added.

The three Democrats are vice chairs of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force.

There have been 40 mass shootings in the U.S. so far this year, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit group that has tracked gun violence over the past decade. The group defines a mass shooting as any shooting incident where four or more people are injured or killed, not including the shooter.

Over the weekend, a shooting in Monterey Park, Calif., claimed the lives of 11 people, making it the deadliest mass shooting in the country since the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting in May. A gunman also killed seven people in Half Moon Bay, Calif., on Monday.

Tags Gun control gun violence Hakeem Jeffries Jared Moskowitz Kevin McCarthy mass shootings

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy might have a math problem in blocking Omar from panel
  2. Here is why Hawaii has the longest life expectancy in the country
  3. Santos loans deepen questions around campaign finances
  4. Survey finds Americans wildly misinformed on housing market 
  5. Senators eye Social Security reforms as some in House GOP consider cuts 
  6. Cotton vows to block nominees until Congress sees documents seized at ...
  7. Ukraine will now push for F-16 fighter jets, government adviser says
  8. NJ Democrat rips return of indoor smoking to House 
  9. Pompeo accuses Schiff of leaking classified information 
  10. 2024 will mark 20 years since Republicans last won the popular vote. Can they ...
  11. Republicans tap McCormick to oust Sen. Casey in 2024 Pennsylvania race
  12. Hawley introduces Pelosi Act banning lawmakers from trading stocks
  13. Treasury tells Comer to wait on decision on possible Hunter Biden bank records
  14. Fulton County sparks questions about whether Trump will face charges 
  15. The Memo: Trump hits the road after lackluster campaign launch
  16. 5 key players in the Biden document controversy
  17. Schiff jumps into California Senate race
  18. Here’s what you need to know about the GOP bill to abolish the tax code
Load more

Video

See all Video