trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Just 27 percent in new poll say House GOP leaders are prioritizing most important issues  

by Julia Mueller - 01/26/23 12:52 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 01/26/23 12:52 PM ET
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) is interviewed by Fox and Friends following a press event on Thursday, September 29, 2022 to discuss House Republican’s ‘Commitment to America’ plan.

Just over a quarter of Americans in a new poll believe House GOP leaders are focusing on the country’s most important issues, and Republicans, in particular, report dissatisfaction with the heads of their party.

According to a new CNN poll, just 27 percent of Americans think House Republicans are prioritizing issues appropriately.

The remaining 73 percent of Americans think the GOP leaders haven’t paid enough attention to the nation’s top problems.  

Almost half of the respondents who identified as Republicans and Republican-leaning independents — 42 percent — disapprove of their party’s congressional leadership, while just 22 percent on the Democrat side report dissatisfaction with their top lawmakers.  

The GOP took the House majority in the midterm elections and elected Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as Speaker after a drawn-out contest for the top slot.

Rep. Steve Scalise (La.) became the House majority leader and Rep. Tom Emmer (Minn.) took majority whip. Rep. Elise Stefanik (N.Y.) and Rep. Gary Palmer (Ala.) assumed the role of chairs in the Republican Conference and the Republican Policy Committee, respectively.

Sixty percent of Americans, though, think congressional Republicans will overpower President Biden with their influence over “what direction the nation takes” in the next two years. 

But their picture of that trajectory is unpromising — the share of Americans who think things in the U.S. are “going badly” is up 5 points from December to a whopping 70 percent, with Democrats in particular upset with the path ahead.  

The CNN poll, conducted by SSRS, surveyed 1,004 U.S. adults from Jan. 19 to 22 and had a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.  

Tags Elise Stefanik Gary Palmer House GOP House GOP leadership House Republicans Kevin McCarthy Steve Scalise Tom Emmer

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy might have a math problem in blocking Omar from panel
  2. Cotton vows to block nominees until Congress sees documents seized at ...
  3. Santos loans deepen questions around campaign finances
  4. Here is why Hawaii has the longest life expectancy in the country
  5. Survey finds Americans wildly misinformed on housing market 
  6. Senators eye Social Security reforms as some in House GOP consider cuts 
  7. NJ Democrat rips return of indoor smoking to House 
  8. DeSantis gets into RNC race, backing Dhillon
  9. McCarthy taps Garret Graves for resurrected House GOP leadership position
  10. Ukraine will now push for F-16 fighter jets, government adviser says
  11. Schiff jumps into California Senate race
  12. Hawley introduces Pelosi Act banning lawmakers from trading stocks
  13. Memphis braces for release of video footage in Tyre Nichols beating
  14. Treasury tells Comer to wait on decision on possible Hunter Biden bank records
  15. Republicans tap McCormick to oust Sen. Casey in 2024 Pennsylvania race
  16. 2024 will mark 20 years since Republicans last won the popular vote. Can they ...
  17. Fulton County sparks questions about whether Trump will face charges 
  18. The Memo: Trump hits the road after lackluster campaign launch
Load more

Video

See all Video