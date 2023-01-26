Just 27 percent in new poll say House GOP leaders are prioritizing most important issues  

Just over a quarter of Americans in a new poll believe House GOP leaders are focusing on the country’s most important issues, and Republicans, in particular, report dissatisfaction with the heads of their party.

According to a new CNN poll, just 27 percent of Americans think House Republicans are prioritizing issues appropriately.

The remaining 73 percent of Americans think the GOP leaders haven’t paid enough attention to the nation’s top problems.

Almost half of the respondents who identified as Republicans and Republican-leaning independents — 42 percent — disapprove of their party’s congressional leadership, while just 22 percent on the Democrat side report dissatisfaction with their top lawmakers.

The GOP took the House majority in the midterm elections and elected Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as Speaker after a drawn-out contest for the top slot.

Rep. Steve Scalise (La.) became the House majority leader and Rep. Tom Emmer (Minn.) took majority whip. Rep. Elise Stefanik (N.Y.) and Rep. Gary Palmer (Ala.) assumed the role of chairs in the Republican Conference and the Republican Policy Committee, respectively.

Sixty percent of Americans, though, think congressional Republicans will overpower President Biden with their influence over “what direction the nation takes” in the next two years.

But their picture of that trajectory is unpromising — the share of Americans who think things in the U.S. are “going badly” is up 5 points from December to a whopping 70 percent, with Democrats in particular upset with the path ahead.

The CNN poll, conducted by SSRS, surveyed 1,004 U.S. adults from Jan. 19 to 22 and had a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.